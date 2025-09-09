The late-season decline of Bay FC has led to coach Albertin Montoya's resignation that will go into effect at the end of the season, the team announced Monday. Bay FC to part ways with coach Albertin Montoya after season

Bay FC have dropped four straight games and are winless in their past eight matches entering Saturday's road game against the Orlando Pride.

CEO Kay Cossington will head the search for a new coach.

"Thanks to Albertin and the sporting staff's efforts, Bay FC has established a strong foundation on the pitch and I'm excited to help elevate the club further and put Bay FC in the best position to compete at the highest level for years to come," Cossington said in a news release.

Bay FC resides in 12th place in the 14-team league with seven matches remaining. The squad's last victory was June 7 against the Portland Thorns.

Last season, when Bay FC was an expansion franchise, they compiled an 11-14-1 record and finished as the seventh seed. They were ousted from the playoffs by the Washington Spirit.

This season wasn't as smooth. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on a toxic environment in March that centered on Montoya's methods.

The NSWL conducted an investigation that concluded in June. The league found no violations but disclosed there are "shortcomings" in Montoya's communication methods.

The 50-year-old Montoya didn't divulge a reason for why he is leaving.

"I have so much love for these players, staff, and fans," Montoya said in the press release. "We've built a culture and a style of play that I believe will compete for championships for years to come. I want to thank everyone at the Bay FC organization for their support. I look forward to finishing this season strong and for this club continuing to accomplish great things."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.