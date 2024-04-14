Bayer Leverkusen clinch their first Bundesliga title, end Bayern Munich's 11-year domination

Xabi Alonso and his men have scripted history as Bayer Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title on Sunday with a thumping 5-0 win over SV Werder Bremen. Alonso, a Real Madrid and Liverpool legend, took over the charge of Leverkusen in October 2022 which started a new era in the Bundesliga that many were not expecting but he came up with a plan to bring a revolution in Germany. Bayer Leverkusen are the 2023-24 Bundesliga Champions.(REUTERS)

Under his guidance, Leverkusen are currently on a Bundesliga record unbeaten run to 29 games - 25 wins and four draws to chalk up 79 points.

Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title with five matches left to end Bayern Munich's dominant run in the league. It was the first time since 2012, that Bayern failed to win the league title and it was their former midfielder Alonso who orchestrated that.

The German club secured their first trophy since 1993, breaking an 11-year stranglehold on the league by Bayern Munich.

When Alonso took over Leverkusen's charge they were second-bottom after eight Bundesliga games but the Spaniard instilled confidence in the players and changed their mentality.

They bounced back well last season and finished sixth at the bottom table.

However, they had bigger plans this season and were on a massive mission to dethrone Bayern Munich who signed prolific striker Harry Kane. Many thought, Leverkusen would lose the way midway but Alonso kept them together and they got better with every game.

They have played collectively well and didn't rely on individual brilliance to get over the line. Florian Wirtz and Victor Boniface are joint-most goal-scorers for them this season with 11 each.

It was not even a close race in the Bundesliga this season as champions Leverkusen have a 16-point lead over Bayern with five matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Wirtz netted a brilliant hat-trick on Sunday to make sure the home team and fans don't wait for another match to enjoy the league triumph.

The 5-0 win that stretched their unbeaten run across all competitions to a remarkable 43 games this season.

Leverkusen are, however, far from done this season, having reached the German Cup final and taken a 2-0 first-leg lead in their Europa League quarter-final against West Ham United.