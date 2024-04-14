 Bayer Leverkusen clinch their first Bundesliga title, end Bayern Munich's 11-year domination | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bayer Leverkusen clinch their first Bundesliga title, end Bayern Munich's 11-year domination

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2024 11:41 PM IST

Bayer Leverkusen secured their first trophy since 1993, breaking an 11-year stranglehold on the league by Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso and his men have scripted history as Bayer Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title on Sunday with a thumping 5-0 win over SV Werder Bremen. Alonso, a Real Madrid and Liverpool legend, took over the charge of Leverkusen in October 2022 which started a new era in the Bundesliga that many were not expecting but he came up with a plan to bring a revolution in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen are the 2023-24 Bundesliga Champions.(REUTERS)
Bayer Leverkusen are the 2023-24 Bundesliga Champions.(REUTERS)

Under his guidance, Leverkusen are currently on a Bundesliga record unbeaten run to 29 games - 25 wins and four draws to chalk up 79 points.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title with five matches left to end Bayern Munich's dominant run in the league. It was the first time since 2012, that Bayern failed to win the league title and it was their former midfielder Alonso who orchestrated that.

The German club secured their first trophy since 1993, breaking an 11-year stranglehold on the league by Bayern Munich.

When Alonso took over Leverkusen's charge they were second-bottom after eight Bundesliga games but the Spaniard instilled confidence in the players and changed their mentality.

They bounced back well last season and finished sixth at the bottom table.

However, they had bigger plans this season and were on a massive mission to dethrone Bayern Munich who signed prolific striker Harry Kane. Many thought, Leverkusen would lose the way midway but Alonso kept them together and they got better with every game.

They have played collectively well and didn't rely on individual brilliance to get over the line. Florian Wirtz and Victor Boniface are joint-most goal-scorers for them this season with 11 each.

It was not even a close race in the Bundesliga this season as champions Leverkusen have a 16-point lead over Bayern with five matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Wirtz netted a brilliant hat-trick on Sunday to make sure the home team and fans don't wait for another match to enjoy the league triumph.

The 5-0 win that stretched their unbeaten run across all competitions to a remarkable 43 games this season.

Leverkusen are, however, far from done this season, having reached the German Cup final and taken a 2-0 first-leg lead in their Europa League quarter-final against West Ham United.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Football / Bayer Leverkusen clinch their first Bundesliga title, end Bayern Munich's 11-year domination
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On