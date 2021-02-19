Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury
Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will be out for at least three months after tearing a tendon in his left thigh in training, coach Hansi Flick said Friday.
Tolisso's injury comes ahead of a Champions League game at Lazio on Tuesday and could affect his chances of making France's squad for this year's European Championship.
Flick said Tolisso was in "enormous pain" when he was hurt during training on Thursday and has already undergone an operation on his thigh.
"He will get the time and he has all the support he needs from the club and the coaching staff," Flick said.
"He was very shocked and sad about this injury."
Tolisso has played 22 games for Bayern this season and scored three goals, including one in Bayern's 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday. Tolisso has played 23 times for France, most recently against Croatia in the Nations League in October.
His injury deepens the problems facing Bayern after midfielder Thomas Müller and defender Benjamin Pavard both went into isolation following positive coronavirus tests.
Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez could return against third-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after missing three weeks following their own virus positives.
