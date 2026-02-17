Benfica vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Where to watch UCL match live online and on TV

Benfica vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid CF will return with a point to prove when they take on SL Benfica, the side that stunned them in the league phase. The defeat not only bruised their pride but also pushed the Kings of Europe into the playoffs after they slipped up in their final group outing against a team led by Jose Mourinho. Defensive lapses and a lack of composure at key moments proved costly, allowing Benfica to capitalise and secure a memorable win.

This time, Madrid know the challenge will be just as intense. A hostile Lisbon crowd awaits, and Mourinho’s tactical acumen will once again test their structure and patience. For Carlo Ancelotti’s men, it is more than just another fixture — it is an opportunity to settle the score, tighten up at the back, and reassert their authority on the European stage.

Kylian Mbappe is set to return to the fold after sitting out the weekend’s Spanish league clash against Real Sociedad due to a minor knee concern. The French forward, who has already racked up 38 goals for Real Madrid this season, remains central to their attacking plans.

Mbappe heads into the fixture in red-hot form, having netted nine times in his last six appearances for Madrid. Notably, he was responsible for both goals in their recent defeat to SL Benfica, underlining his importance even on difficult nights for Los Blancos.

When will the Benfica vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League take place? The Benfica vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League will take place on Wednesday (Feb 18), and will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Benfica vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League take place? The Benfica vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League will be held at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

How to watch the live telecast of the Benfica vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League? The live telecast of the Benfica vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.