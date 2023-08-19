Between the solid and the spectacular, a World Cup final

The inquisition began before a ball was kicked; the inquest was always a bad result away. What else would you expect when 15 players rebel against a coach backed by the federation? And yet, Spain are among the last two teams standing in the ninth Women’s World Cup. The final will be played at Stadium Australia(REUTERS)

Images can be misleading but Alexia Putellas ignoring coach Jorge Vilda’s hand after being substituted in the semi-final or he not being part of celebrations weren’t great advertisements of unity. So, even as Spain sizzled and sparkled – and when they stumbled –questions on last year’s mutiny, after which three players including star midfielder Aitana Bonmati were included in the World Cup squad, kept being directed at Vilda. Once he said the crisis had made them stronger. On Saturday, one day before the final in Sydney, he was asked about his relationship with players. “Next question, please,” he said.

Contrast this with England skipper Millie Bright lifting coach Sarina Wiegman off her feet. It has become a ritual like Laurent Blanc kissing Fabian Barthez’s pate in a men’s World Cup from last century or The Lionesses refusing to pack during the 2022 European championships, convinced that they were not going home. “For me, with Sarina coming in we've had a real shift in confidence,” said Bright.

Wiegman is known to be a people’s person; Vilda less so. Spanish media reports last year said Vilda had wanted players to leave doors of their hotel rooms open so that he could check if they had turned in. On Sunday, separated by a few feet at Stadium Australia, they will be eyeing a first World Cup trophy. And help their country be the second, after Germany, to have won both men’s and women’s World Cups.

Reports of rift between players and Vilda apart, there are similarities between the finalists. England surprised Spain by going direct in the European championship quarter-final – till date, Vilda has no doubt who were the better team – but both love the ball. At 84%, Spain top passing accuracy in the tournament followed by England’s 83%, as per Opta. In Putellas and Keira Walsh, Spain and England have stars who are not fit.

Spain have players staying away; England are missing Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead due to injuries. If England were challenged by Lauren James’ red card – she is available for the final – Spain had to deal with their worst loss in 11 years when Japan beat them 4-0. Both have grown through the tournament and found ways to deal with adversities. You couldn’t say that about either in earlier iterations as England lost in the semi-finals in 2015 and 2019 and Spain had never won a knockout game.

England may not be able to match Spain’s brilliance in attack but they are more solid. Especially at the back. It is a trademark of Wiegman’s teams. Champions England conceded two goals in six European championship games in 2022, and in 2017, Netherlands, on way to the title, let in three in six. In the 2019 World Cup, Wiegman’s Holland leaked three goals in six games before the final. Bright, left-side centre-back Alex Greenwood and Jessica Carter have been composed as has Mary Earps in England’s goal. The way she found Lauren Hemp for the second goal against Australia showed that Bright could be useful at the other end too. And in left wingback Rachel Daly, England have a player with 22 goals in 22 games as an Aston Villa forward.

That Spain could get this far without Sandra Paños, María León, Claudia Pina and Patricia Guijarro is proof of the depth of their talent. These four are from serial Liga F winners and current Champions League holders Barcelona who, including England’s Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze, will have 11 players available for the final.

Bonmati has spoken of the advantage of having a core from Barcelona. Walsh saw it differently. “I think it shows their (Spain’s) professionalism, for them to kind of park it, do the job they have done and get to the World Cup final,” she has said.

Spain are also the reigning world under-17 and under-20 champions. “It is a team,” said central defender Irene Paredes. "It has evolved over the last few years with veteran players and young players playing their part.” Bonmati is 25, impact substitute Salma Paralluelo, who scored in the quarter-final and the semi-final after trading athletics for football, is 19. Both play for Barcelona as do Parades and twice Ballon d’Or winner Putellas.

There were six players from Barcelona in Spain’s starting 11 in the final of the 2010 men’s World Cup. There were that many in Spain’s win against Sweden on Tuesday. Like Spain in 2010, the women’s team have lost once in this tournament. That defeat led to changes at the back with Cata Coll taking over from Misa Rodriguez in goal and Laia Codina becoming Parades’ partner in central defence. It hasn’t fetched a clean sheet but after delightful attacking show led by Bonmati shut out Switzerland, Spain showed as much steel as skill to beat Netherlands and Sweden. Aware of Sweden’s strength in set-pieces, Spain allowed them only three corner-kicks.

So, Bright is right that England would have to play the game of their lives. They are up against a coach who has gone from being derided to deified in one month and players who have shown they don’t need to be mates with the management to make magic.

