Bizarre scenes as FC Goa captain gets straight red for wearing wrong-coloured underwear before Super Cup match kick-off

FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was given a straight red card before kick-off.(X) FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was given a red card even before FC Goa's Super Cup semi-finals began vs Jamshedpur FC. Indian football has never fallen short of bizarre controversies, and once again, fans were treated to another incident during the Super Cup. Ahead of their semi-final clash vs Mumbai City in Margao, FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was shown a red card even before the match began. The midfielder was shown walking down the tunnel as he exchanged angry words with the officials.

The incident happened before both teams even walked out to the pitch, as a commotion broke out in the tunnel. In a viral video, the referee could be seen pointing at the Spaniard's underwear, as he also lifted his shorts to show it.

According to reports, he was first asked to change his inner shorts, which were allegedly clashing with the colour components of both teams' kits. He protested and was shown a straight red card for dissent, even before the match began.

Here is the full video:

According to reports, referee Pratik Mondal could be heard saying, "Everyone saw what he did."

After the match, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said, "I saw the referee ask him to change and I thought it would be sorted out there. I then left for the pitch and two minutes later, someone came and said Iker is sent off."

"It was not a normal situation but we could still play with eleven players. The problem now is that we won’t have Iker for the final. To show a red card for this is a little too much, but it is what it is."

It is universally accepted that inner shorts can never be the same colour as both teams' kits, socks, and other aspects of their jerseys. Goa did overcome the setback, as they beat Mumbai 2-1, setting up a final clash with East Bengal, which is scheduled for Sunday.