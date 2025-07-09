Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one-year jail term in Spain over tax fraud

PTI |
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 10:07 PM IST

Carlos Sánchez, Ancelotti's press officer, told The Associated Press that the coach "will not make comments for now."

A Spanish court on Wednesday sentenced Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti to a one-year prison term for tax fraud when he was Real Madrid manager in 2014.

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti is pictured before the Spanish league football match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF (AFP)
The Madrid court also fined Ancelotti €386,000 ($452,187).

Spanish prosecutors accused Ancelotti of defrauding the state of 1 million euros ($1 million) in 2014 and 2015. State prosecutors sought a prison sentence of up to four years and nine months on two counts of tax fraud.

In March 2024, they accused Ancelotti of having used shell companies to hide his true earnings. Prosecutors claimed Ancelotti, for example, used one company that lacked "any real (economic) activity" in the Virgin Islands as part of an alleged scheme.

The Italian coach is the latest in a string of major soccer profiles to face a crackdown by Spanish authorities over unpaid taxes, although none have actually been sent to prison so far.

That list includes star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Jose Mourinho, another former Madrid coach.

In Spain a judge can suspend a sentence of less than two years for first-time offenders.

Brazil's soccer confederation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ancelotti is one of soccer's most successful coaches. He is the only coach to have won the Champions League five times, three with Madrid and twice with AC Milan, and the only coach to have won domestic league titles in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

