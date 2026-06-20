Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: BRA 3-0 HAI, Vinicius makes it three after Cunha's brace

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Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Follow Latest Updates

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Brazil made two changes to their lineup for Friday's World Cup encounter with Haiti, as Carlo Ancelotti handed starts to Matheus Cunha and Danilo. The pair replaced Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez following Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their Group C opener, with the five-time champions seeking a stronger response in their second match of the tournament. Brazil vs Haiti was supposed to look like a mismatch on paper, but Group C has already made that reading dangerous. Brazil arrive after a scratchy 1-1 draw against Morocco, a result that left Carlo Ancelotti searching for a sharper attacking rhythm and greater control from a side expected to impose itself. Haiti, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Scotland but did not play like tourists in their first World Cup appearance since 1974, pushing late and carrying a real knockout-stage dream into this fixture. For Haiti, it is the night where survival, pride and one of the tournament's wildest upset stories all meet under the same spotlight. For Brazil, it is about restoring authority before the Scotland test.

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