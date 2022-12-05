Brazil vs South Korea Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar doubles Selecao's lead after Vinicius' opener in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Brazil vs South Korea: Eager to stage a reunion with arch-rivals Argentina at the grandest stage, record-time winners Brazil started its crucial knockout match against South Korea as outright favourites on Tuesday. The five-time champions are up against the Asian giants in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 tie at the Stadium 974. Superstar Neymar made his return in the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar missed Brazil's crucial Group G fixtures due to an ankle injury. After dropping a massive hint about Neymar starting the match tonight, Brazil head coach Tite confirmed the return of the talisman by naming the PSG star in the playing XI. Neymar is spearheading Brazil's attack in the Round of 16 fixture against South Korea.

