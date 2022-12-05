Home / Sports / Football / Brazil vs South Korea Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar doubles Selecao's lead after Vinicius' opener in Qatar
Live

Brazil vs South Korea Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar doubles Selecao's lead after Vinicius' opener in Qatar

football
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 01:09 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Brazil vs South Korea: After dropping a massive hint about Neymar starting the match tonight, Brazil head coach Tite has confirmed the return of the talisman by naming the PSG star in the playing XI. Follow live score and latest updates of Brazil vs South Korea from Qatar. 

Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal with Lucas Paqueta
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal with Lucas Paqueta (REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Brazil vs South Korea: Eager to stage a reunion with arch-rivals Argentina at the grandest stage, record-time winners Brazil started its crucial knockout match against South Korea as outright favourites on Tuesday. The five-time champions are up against the Asian giants in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 tie at the Stadium 974. Superstar Neymar made his return in the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar missed Brazil's crucial Group G fixtures due to an ankle injury. After dropping a massive hint about Neymar starting the match tonight, Brazil head coach Tite confirmed the return of the talisman by naming the PSG star in the playing XI. Neymar is spearheading Brazil's attack in the Round of 16 fixture against South Korea.   

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 06, 2022 01:09 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea, World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: GOAL! Lucas Paqueta with a brilliant strike!

    Another one! 36 minutes in and we have the 4th goal of the match! Lucas Paqueta has glided home the fourth goal through an impressing cross from Vinicius. Brazil are busy making a mockery of South Korea's defence. We restart again with Brazil taking a mammoth 4-0 lead over South Korea. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 01:02 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea, WC LIVE updates: GOAL! Brazil are leading 3-0!

    WOW! A Ronaldo-esque finish from Richarlison! The Selecao are on their way to celebrating the third goal. An outstanding team goal for Brazil. Smiles all around as Brazil take a 3-0 lead over the Asian giants. Richarlison started the move and after a brilliant one-two, the No.9 has smashed the third goal for Brazil in the 29th minute of the game.  

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:56 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score and updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: A dream start for Men In Yellow!

    This is the second time that Brazil have scored twice inside the first 13 minutes of a World Cup game. The last time when Brazil opened the floodgates like this, the Men In Yellow ended up firing 5 goals against the opposition. Brazil had hammered Costa Rica at the time. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:53 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score and updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Allison with a save!

    An instant response from the Asian giants as Hwang Hee-chan's shot forced Allison to make a save. After South Korea's attempt on goal, Neymar and Vinicius have teamed up to launch a Brazil counter. Korea Republic have conceded two quick goals inside the first 15 minutes of the encounter. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL! Neymar doubles Brazil's lead

    Cool as you like! Neymar has converted the penalty for Brazil after Richarlison was shot down by the Korea Republic defender inside the box. A brilliant penalty by Neymar, who moves in closer to smashing Pele's goal record for Brazil. South Korea 0 - Brazil 2 after 10 minutes. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL! Vinicius on target!

    GOAL! Vinicius has scored the opener! A brilliant ball by Raphinha who eventually finds Vinicius after Neymar fails to make contact with the ball in the danger box. The Real Madrid star has slotted home the opener with a sublime strike. Brazil 1 - 0 South Korea after 8 minutes. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:38 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: Son loses the ball!

    Son Heung-min gets the ball on the left side but the star player has been robbed by the Men in Yellow. Brazil regained possession and the record-time champions have launched a counter! 

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:34 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: Kick-off! 

    We are underway at Stadium 974. Brazil have made a bright start as Vinicius and Richarlison have linked up well in the opening minutes of the game.

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:29 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: Moments away from kick-off!

    Brazil have suffered a single defeat in its last 31 matches across all competitions when Neymar started for the Selecao. Brazil are also unbeaten in its last 11 such matches. Can Neymar extend Brazil's winning run? We are through with the national anthems and it's time for kick-off! 

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:24 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score and updates: How South Korea secured its last 16 berth in Qatar

    Son Heung-min's South Korea outclassed Portugal in its final group game to enter the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Korea Republic were upstaged by Ghana (3-2) in Group H. The Asian giants played out a goalless draw with Uruguay in its World Cup opener. However, South Korea secured four points and finished second in Group H to enter the Round of 16 phase of the Qatar World Cup. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:20 AM IST

    FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score and updates: 'A totally different game'

    Brazil and Korea Republic faced each other in June when the Men in Yellow toured Asia. A dominant Brazil side hammered South Korea 5-1 at the time. “It’s going to be a totally different game to that friendly,” Daniel Alves told FIFA ahead of the Round of 16 game between Brazil and South Korea.  

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:11 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea LIVE: Pele's special message for Neymar and Co. for Round of 16 showdown

    Football legend Pele has wished the Brazil national team luck ahead of the Round of 16 match against South Korea. Pele, who is undergoing treatment, said he will be watching Brazil's match from the hospital. "I'll watch the game from here at the hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you," Pele said. The legendary footballer is the only player to win three World Cups. Pele lifted the special trophy in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 editions of the World Cup.  

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:07 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Brazil bounce back in Qatar?

    Brazil have suffered defeats in 4 of its last 10 games at the FIFA World Cup. The record-time winners have won 5 and recorded a draw in their previous 10 outings. South Korea are set to feature in the last 16 for the first since the 2010 FIFA World Cup. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 12:02 AM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Neymar equal Pele's feat?

    Neymar only needs to score two more goals to equal Pele's all-time record tally for Brazil. Legendary footballer Pele smashed 77 goals for the five-time world champions. Brazil head coach Tite has made 10 changes to his team for the last 16 match against South Korea.

  • Dec 05, 2022 11:51 PM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Selecao have edge over South Korea!

    The Selecao are set to play South Korea for the 8th time in the international arena. This will be also the first-ever meeting between the two teams at the FIFA World Cup. The five-time champions have secured wins in 6 of their last 7 matches. South Korea have never beaten a South American side at the FIFA World Cup. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 11:38 PM IST

    Brazil vs South Korea live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: How Brazil secured its last 16 berth in Qatar

    Five-time champions Brazil are heading into this clash after topping Group G in Qatar. Brazil suffered a defeat at the hands of Cameroon in its last group-stage game. Did you know? Cameroon became the first African nation to defeat Brazil at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil upstaged Serbia and Switzerland to set a date with South Korea in the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

  • Dec 05, 2022 11:34 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Brazil vs South Korea: Line-ups are out! Neymar starts for Brazil

    Brazil: Becker, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva(C), Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinho, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison. 

    South Korea: Seung-Gyu Kim, Kin-Su Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim; Woo-Young Jung, In0Beom Hwang; Heung-Min Son, Jae-Sung Lee, Hee-Chan Hwang, Gue-Sung Cho.  

  • Dec 05, 2022 11:30 PM IST

    Hello and welcome! 

    Can Brazil upstage giantkillers South Korea tonight? All eyes are on Neymar as the talisman is set to make his return in Brazil's Round of 16 match against the Asian heavyweights. The upcoming match between Brazil and South Korea will be contested at Stadium 974. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa world cup brazil south korea neymar jr. + 2 more

How football is uniting the Arab world

football
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:06 AM IST

This World Cup—the first to be held in the region—is getting the countries to see things in a different light

Last month, former Saudi Arabia star Nawaf Al Temyat, who played three World Cup finals, said: “The World Cup in Qatar will introduce everyone to the Arab world.”(Getty Images)
Last month, former Saudi Arabia star Nawaf Al Temyat, who played three World Cup finals, said: “The World Cup in Qatar will introduce everyone to the Arab world.”(Getty Images)

Dominik Livakovic saves 3 penalties as Croatia beat Japan, enter quarters

football
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 11:45 PM IST

The 2018 World Cup runners-up will face the winners of Brazil versus South Korea after seeing off a fighting Japan in the Round of 16.

Croatia won another penalty shootout with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic pulling off three saves(REUTERS)
Croatia won another penalty shootout with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic pulling off three saves(REUTERS)

Brazil vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Vinicius, Neymar on target

football
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 01:04 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Brazil vs South Korea: After dropping a massive hint about Neymar starting the match tonight, Brazil head coach Tite has confirmed the return of the talisman by naming the PSG star in the playing XI. Follow live score and latest updates of Brazil vs South Korea from Qatar. 

Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal with Lucas Paqueta (REUTERS)
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal with Lucas Paqueta (REUTERS)

FIFA World Cup: Portugal boss breaks silence on Ronaldo's transfer reports

football
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:42 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will take centre stage when Santos-coached Portugal lock horns with Switzerland in the Round of 16 match at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, CR7 is set to join Al Nassr where he is expected to earn €200 million per season.

According to multiple reports, Ronaldo is set to join Al Nassr where he is expected to earn €200 million per season(REUTERS)
According to multiple reports, Ronaldo is set to join Al Nassr where he is expected to earn €200 million per season(REUTERS)

Jude Bellingham, keeping England dreaming of World Cup glory

football
Published on Dec 05, 2022 09:35 PM IST

The 19-year-old chose the league in Germany over England to polish his super skills and vision. His brilliance has helped carry England into the quarter-final.

Bellingham’s ability to play box-to-box has allowed Southgate to settle for a 4-3-3 formation in the last two matches (REUTERS)
Bellingham’s ability to play box-to-box has allowed Southgate to settle for a 4-3-3 formation in the last two matches (REUTERS)

Japan vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022: CRO beat JAP on penalties

football
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Japan vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan were the better team during the match but Croatia kept their calm during the penalty shootout.

Japan vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022(AP)
Japan vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022(AP)

Watch: England players over the moon with exhilarating celebrations in hotel

football
Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:22 PM IST

As the jubilant England team made their way to the hotel after the emphatic win, they were greeted by the staff and fans waving the England's National flag and dancing merrily to celebrate their victory.

England players celebrating after the win over Senegal.(twitter)
England players celebrating after the win over Senegal.(twitter)

Shaqiri’s ‘Ronaldo’ warning for Swiss ahead of FIFA World Cup game vs Portugal

football
Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:15 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Xherdan Shaqiri had a special ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ warning for his teammates ahead of Switzerland's Round of 16 clash vs Portugal.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr, agrees 200 million euros deal: Report

football
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 06:32 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr on a two and a half year deal, worth 200 million euros per season.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.(AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.(AP)

‘This is an obsession for me…’: Mbappe makes huge ‘Golden Ball’ remark

football
Published on Dec 05, 2022 05:37 PM IST

The French footballer has scored a total of five goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022 thus far.

France's Kylian Mbappe (REUTERS)
France's Kylian Mbappe (REUTERS)

Mbappe-Giroud celebration in France vs Poland game sparks meme fest on Twitter

football
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 04:19 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and assisted Oliver Giroud during France's 3-1 Round of 16 win vs Poland. After the match, the duo's celebration went viral on social media, sparking a memefest.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Oliver Giroud.(AP)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Oliver Giroud.(AP)

'This is no longer CR7, it's CR37': 70% fans don't want Ronaldo in starting XI

football
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 07:11 PM IST

Ahead of the knockout tie a poll conducted by a Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola showed a surprising outcome.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo defender Diogo Dalot(AFP)
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo defender Diogo Dalot(AFP)

Lionel Messi picks four countries to win FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar

football
Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:18 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: After ensuring quarter-final qualification, Argentina captain Lionel Messi picked his four candidates for the trophy in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal vs Australia.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal vs Australia.(REUTERS)

Watch: Mbappe’s record-breaking brace and assist in FIFA World Cup Round of 16

football
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:14 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe was in stunning form and registered a brace, two assists as France defeated Poland 3-1 in their Round of 16 fixture.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny.(REUTERS)

Raheem Sterling heading back to UK amid reports of home intrusion

football
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:40 AM IST

England coach Gareth Southgate did not provide details of the incident or say if Raheem Sterling planned to return to the squad in Qatar.

England's Raheem Sterling (AP)
England's Raheem Sterling (AP)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out