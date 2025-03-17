Bruno Fernandes brushes aside Roy Keane's criticism: ‘I do things in my own way, not everyone will like it’

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United captain, reacted to Roy Keane's criticism after the Red Devils' 3-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League. Roy Keane traded barbs at Fernandes in February after Manchester United failed to string consistent performances. Since then, Fernandes has managed to step up, even registering a hat-trick against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League last week. Bruno Fernandes reacted to Roy Keane's criticism after the Red Devils' 3-0 win against Leicester City.(REUTERS)

Even in the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Sunday, Fernandes scored a goal for United. He also provided an assist to help the Red Devils win 3-0. Speaking after the win to Sky Sports, Fernandes opened up on the criticism, saying he likes to do things his way.

He also said that the criticism does not motivate him. However, he added that he maintains high respect for Roy Keane.

"I do things in my own way. Obviously, it's not nice to hear those things about you, but at the same time, it motivates you and obviously, people think there's a lot of things you need to improve," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"You have to take it in a positive understanding that whatever people are saying, if it's a margin to improve or not. I have a huge respect for Roy Keane," he added.

'Lot of margin for improvement in my game'

Bruno Fernandes acknowledged that his game has a lot of room for improvement, and he takes criticism in his stride. He also added that he knows that not everything he does will be universally accepted.

"Obviously, not everything I do everyone will like or think in the same way and I respect everyone's opinion and I have huge respect for Roy Keane and I accept there's a lot of margin for improvement in my game, in my leadership and everything I do in my life," said Fernandes.

Fernandes has been involved in 31 goals this season, and this is only bettered by Mohamed Salah (54) and Erling Haaland (33) in the Premier League.

"Against Arsenal we were a little bit more deep on the pitch, we felt they didn't have much up front in terms of pace. I think you can see some progress, but that has to go on and on. We have important games," said Fernandes.

"I want to score as many goals as I can as it's a big part of my game, and I need to assist my teammates. I need to get on to the edge of the box and get goals as it is one of my qualities," he added.

With this win, United moved to the 13th spot in the standings. The club will next take on Nottingham Forest on April 2.