Quarterback Caleb Williams' impressive effort throughout a seesaw shootout in Cincinnati in Week 9 allowed the Chicago Bears to match their win total from last season. Caleb Williams, Bears out to a

As Chicago prepares to host the skidding New York Giants on Sunday, Williams assures the team realizes "there is no slouch game." Not with the Bears on solid footing for what's shaping up as a wild race for NFC playoff positioning.

"We're 5-3," Williams said. "We understand what's in front of us and where we want to go."

The Bears have won five of six after starting the season with a pair of division losses, climbing into the NFC playoff race.

Their 47-42 victory over the Bengals offered reasons to both squirm and shout.

Although the defense faltered, yielding 470 passing yards to a banged-up Joe Flacco, Chicago welcomed a breakout effort from rookie tight end Colston Loveland. The team's first-round draft pick in April snagged six receptions on seven targets for 118 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career.

Loveland produced the go-ahead, 58-yard catch-and-run with 17 seconds remaining.

Williams guided the attack to 576 total yards while passing for three scores and catching another from receiver DJ Moore on a trick play.

Chicago will wait to see about the health of its ground game. Bears running back D'Andre Swift was limited in practice Wednesday after missing the Bengals game. Rookie Kyle Monongai, who gained 198 scrimmage yards in Cincinnati, also was limited with an ankle injury.

New York will rely on outside linebacker Brian Burns, the league sacks leader with 11, to help limit the Bears' offense.

Giants coach Brian Daboll credits consistency and toughness as catalysts for Burns' success.

"He gets chipped and banged, and he's one of our tougher guys and also one of our most productive guys, and he's done that really since he's been here," Daboll said. "But ... we talked about it, I think, at length in training camp and things like that he's showed up and he's showing up in the games for us."

Burns has collected sacks in four straight games, although those heroics haven't translated to victories with New York losing three straight and four of its past five.

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart passed for two touchdowns and ran for another last week in a 34-24 home loss to San Francisco. However, the 49ers were in control for much of the afternoon, responding to the Giants' opening score with 20 straight points.

To Dart, the typical lumps of a rookie QB in his first season aren't inevitable, especially as he works to accelerate his development.

"I don't really think of it that way, you know. I don't really want to give myself any sort of excuse to think like that," Dart said. "I want to go into the games with the right mindset and put our team in the best situations to win. It's definitely tough, for sure, to say the least, but I think it's just extra motivating every single day."

Chicago will aim to clinch a winning record against the NFC East this season after defeating the visiting Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and edging the host Washington Commanders three weeks later.

The Bears on Tuesday acquired end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka from the Cleveland Browns to shore up an injured defensive front.

For the Giants, Sunday marks the beginning of a three-game stretch against NFC North competition.

Chicago leads the all-time regular-season series with New York 31-22-2, and the Bears hold a 5-3 postseason edge.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.