The UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place on Thursday, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and top European sides learned their fate. Defending champions Manchester City have been put in Group G, alongwith RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda and Young Boys. Meanwhile, last season's runners-up Inter Milan have been slotted in at Group D with Benfica, RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad. The group formations are shown on a screen during the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.(AP)

Over the years, UEFA has been accused of rigging the Champions League and Europa League draws, with fans taking to social media with the most strangest controversies. One such claim which has resurfaced on the internet was made by referee-turned pundit Ahmet Cakar, who accused UEFA of rigging the Champions League draw by using an alleged vibration technique.

Cakar explained his theory on live Turkish television and stated that the 2013 Champions League last-16 draw was rigged. He said that draw-makers Steve McManaman and Patrick Kluivert had metal objects in their hands which pick up vibrations in the balls as they bounce around in the pot. Cakar also accused then-UEFA General Secretary Gianni Infantino, who is current FIFA president, of suspicious hand movements during the draw. "UEFA manipulated the draw for both the Champions League and Europa League," Cakar said.

Earlier, even former FIFA president Sepp Blatter revealed in an interview that he had witnessed the fixing of an European competition. "Of course it’s possible that they can be signalled, by heating or cooling them. It doesn’t happen in Fifa, but I’ve witnessed draws at European level where it has happened, but never in Fifa. Of course it can be done, but it never happened under my watch, never. Balls are put in the freezer before the draw, at the slightest touch you can tell if the balls are hot or cold. By touching them you know exactly what you have," he said.

Meanwhile, in the ceremony in Monaco, Erling Haaland and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won the best UEFA men's and coach of the year award. Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati and Sarina Weigman were the women's winners. "I won the treble at the age of 22. I'm kind of living the dream. This season is about keeping my head clear. Even more eyes will be on me and my team after winning the Champions League. We have to be sharper and more prepared," said Haaland.

Meanwhile, Weigman dedicated her award to Spain. She said, "(Receiving this award) feels a little different. We all know the issues around the Spanish team and it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife and as a human being. The game has grown so much but there's also still a long way to go in women's football and society. I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team - the tam that played in a World Cup such great football that everyone enjoys. This team deserves to be celebrated and listened to."

