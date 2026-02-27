Champions League Round of 16 Draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch the UCL draw live online

The final 16 teams are confirmed for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, setting the stage for an exciting Round of 16 draw. Heavyweights such as PSG, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, who had to battle through the playoffs after finishing outside the top eight in the league stage, are now back in contention for the coveted trophy. The Round of 16 promises high drama, intense rivalries, and potential blockbuster clashes that football fans have been eagerly waiting for. Possible matchups that could capture the imagination include Barcelona vs PSG, Real Madrid vs Manchester City, and Barcelona and Newcastle United. With each tie set to be fiercely contested, this stage of the competition is expected to deliver breathtaking moments, stunning goals, and edge-of-the-seat football. Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the draw and the epic battles that lie ahead in the race to Europe’s ultimate club prize.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw? The draw for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout stage is scheduled for Friday, February 27, at 4:30 p.m. IST. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Where can you watch the draw? Fans can follow the Round of 16 draw live via UEFA.com, UEFA.tv, or the official UEFA Champions League app.

Which teams are qualified for the UCL Round of 16? Seeded: Arsenal, Bayern München, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP, Manchester City

Unseeded: Real Madrid, Paris, Newcastle, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Leverkusen, Galatasaray, Bodø/Glimt

How does the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw work? In the Round of 16 draw, the top eight teams from the league stage are seeded based on their finishing positions. These teams are paired into four groups, with each pair ensuring that the strongest sides are spread across the draw.

During the draw, each team in a seeded pair is assigned one of two possible positions in the Round of 16. They will then face one of the winners from the knockout phase playoffs, whose spots are already determined by the earlier playoff draw. This system ensures balanced competition, preventing top-performing teams from meeting too early while giving playoff winners a chance to challenge the heavyweights.

What is the schedule for UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout rounds? Round of 16: March 10,11 & 17,18

Quarterfinals: April 7,8 & 14,15

Semifinals: April 28,29 & May 5,6

Final: May 30.