Champions League Round of 16 heats up with Real Madrid–Manchester City rivalry renewed; PSG eye Chelsea revenge

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 lineup is now confirmed, and the draw has delivered some heavyweight encounters, with Chelsea set to face Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid drawn against Manchester City in two marquee clashes. The ceremony took place on Friday evening at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, with former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic involved in the proceedings.

As per the format, the top eight teams from the league stage were seeded based on their finishing positions. They were arranged into four pairs to ensure balance in the bracket and to prevent the highest-ranked sides from meeting at this stage. During the draw, each team from a seeded pair was assigned one of two available Round of 16 slots, shaping the knockout pathway.

One of the standout ties saw Manchester City paired with Real Madrid yet again, continuing a rivalry that has defined recent European campaigns. The two sides have crossed paths frequently in the past few seasons, and they also met earlier in the league phase, where Pep Guardiola’s side secured a narrow 2-1 victory.

In another eye-catching fixture, PSG will look to settle scores with Chelsea after their FIFA Club World Cup final meeting. Meanwhile, Barcelona, regarded as one of the strong contenders this season, have been drawn against Newcastle United, a side they defeated away from home during the league stage.

Bayern Munich, who ended the league stage in second place, have been drawn against Atalanta in the Round of 16. The Italian side booked their spot with an impressive playoff display, eliminating Borussia Dortmund in style. Meanwhile, the team that topped the league phase will square off against German outfit Bayer Leverkusen in what promises to be another tightly contested knockout tie.

Round of 16 First leg March 10-11

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich

Newcastle vs. Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham

Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal