IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Champions Liverpool keep sinking after fifth Anfield defeat in a row
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.(AP)
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.(AP)
football

Champions Liverpool keep sinking after fifth Anfield defeat in a row

  • Chelsea dominated Thursday’s game and could have had more goals to add to Mason Mount’s exquisite first-half strike that turned out to be the match-winner.
READ FULL STORY
By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:01 AM IST

A toothless performance in a fifth straight home loss in the Premier League for Liverpool on Thursday night, 0-1 to Chelsea, summed up the shocking manner in which the defending champions’ campaign has unravelled this season. That the losing streak at home has come immediately after a 68-game unbeaten run at fortress Anfield is proof of how far the Reds have fallen in the last couple of months.

Chelsea dominated Thursday’s game and could have had more goals to add to Mason Mount’s exquisite first-half strike that turned out to be the match-winner. While the game underlined the transformation the Blues have undergone in recent weeks under new boss Thomas Tuchel, it saw his German compatriot Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool struggle on all areas of the pitch.

It was the Reds’ fifth league defeat in six games and further dented their top four hopes. Klopp admitted after the game that it was not just their home form that was the problem. "Unfortunately, we cannot say it is only at home," he told reporters. "It is not about Anfield or whatever; it is, in general, too often. In the decisive moments we have to improve. We have to show our quality in these moments, and we don't do that often enough. It is a massive blow. It is not done yet. We have to win football games."

Winning games hasn’t looked easy for Liverpool though. When talisman centre-back Virgil van Dijk was ruled out of the rest of the season due to knee injury very early in the campaign, Liverpool were braced for a challenging season ahead. But even the most pessimistic of the Anfield faithful would not have expected such a plunge in form.

Klopp’s side has missed Van Dijk in defence. At the same time, blaming Liverpool’s poor form on the Dutchman’s absence and defensive woes is a reductive exercise. Liverpool’s problems go well beyond their defensive injuries, though those problems did start in the aftermath of the injuries.

It has been well-documented how Liverpool are running thin on defensive resources. With Dejan Lovren leaving in the summer transfer window and there being no reinforcements at the time, Klopp was left with only three senior specialist centre-backs–Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Less than a month after Van Dijk’s injury, Gomez too was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Matip, whose time at Liverpool has been riddled with injuries, sustained a long-term injury earlier this year. The injury crisis has meant Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have spent most of the season deputising in central defence. Henderson, currently out injured, and Fabinho, who returned from a brief injury layoff on Thursday, have been key to Liverpool imposing themselves on the opposition in the last two seasons.

They have featured regularly in central midfield in the two successful seasons. Fabinho’s ability to intercept balls, break opposition lines, start breaks, among others, have been complemented by Henderson’s pressing duties, cover for full-backs, an improving passing range and other attributes.

The authoritative presence of the duo is clearly being missed in central midfield. It hasn’t helped to get the best out of fellow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. And it certainly hasn’t helped the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who have looked a pale shadows of themselves in recent weeks. To make matters worse, Naby Keita has missed a large part of the season due to injury, limiting the options in midfield for Klopp. Keita is back now but Klopp seems averse to starting him.

Thiago Alcantara, who returned to the first team earlier this year after Covid-19 and knee injury had sidelined him weeks after arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer, hasn’t had the impact many expected him to have. But the deep-lying midfielder is missing a partner in midfield who would allow him more freedom to execute his role.

At Bayern, Leon Goretzka or Joshua Kimmich ensured there would be defensive cover for Thiago. With Fabinho and Henderson missing from midfield, Thiago is more isolated than he is used to.

Liverpool’s problems also go back to their lack of investment in defence. While many saw a hint of panic in their late signings of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies as defensive back-ups in the January transfer window, one wonders what would have been had Liverpool added a couple of centre-backs in the summer.

Liverpool have recruited well in Klopp’s time as manager but the club failed to improve the defensive bench strength this season. The club also does not quite have the resources to compete in the transfer market with Manchester City, the runaway leaders this term, or even with Chelsea and Manchester United. Their big money signings in the last decade came after key players were sold--Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll arrived in the same window that Fernando Torres was sold and Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson were signed after the departure of Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool have scouted well and bought good value for money in recent seasons. The onus in the next transfer window will be on owners Fenway Sports Group to invest in the squad. Before that, Liverpool will look to salvage something from this season. The Reds will hope the return of forward Diogo Jota on Thursday will boost an attack that has underwhelmed since the turn of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liverpool
Close
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.(AP)
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.(AP)
football

Champions Liverpool keep sinking after fifth Anfield defeat in a row

By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • Chelsea dominated Thursday’s game and could have had more goals to add to Mason Mount’s exquisite first-half strike that turned out to be the match-winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
football

ISL semi-final: FC Goa draw with Mumbai City in the first leg

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • FC Goa attacked Dessai through Saviour Gama before twinkle-toed Jorge Ortiz tested him. By the 17th minute, Dessai had been caught out thrice; the last time because of a poor pass which Alexander Jesuraj intercepted needing a tackle from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy that could have been a penalty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 52-year-old Juergen Klinsmann(REUTERS)
The 52-year-old Juergen Klinsmann(REUTERS)
football

Thomas Muller role model for Bayern Munich: Klinsmann

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • Muller wouldn’t feature regularly that season but he went on to score in the Champions League knockout stages coming on as a substitute against Sporting Lisbon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 4, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 4, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel says Chelsea players deserve praise for resurgence

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:36 PM IST
"I'm flattered but I'll just give the flowers to the players and to the club," Tuchel, whose side are unbeaten in his 10 games in charge in all competitions, told reporters ahead of Monday's league clash against Everton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala(REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala(REUTERS)
football

Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks past manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted off.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks past manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted off.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Salah was feeling the intensity, Klopp says after Chelsea defeat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Klopp took off Salah, the league's leading scorer with 17 goals, for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 62nd minute when Liverpool were hunting an equaliser after Mason Mount had given Chelsea the lead in the first half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Gerard Pique.(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Gerard Pique.(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The defender scored four minutes into second-half stoppage time to force extra time and help the team advance to the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates with Hugo Lloris after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates with Hugo Lloris after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tottenham edge past Fulham thanks to Adarabioyo own goal

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Victory dragged Tottenham back into the race for a Champions League spot with Jose Mourinho's eighth-placed side on 42 points from 26 matches, four points behind Everton in fourth, ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their first goal with Reece James.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their first goal with Reece James.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Mount goal earns Chelsea victory at toothless Liverpool

Reuters, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Mount cut in to curl a low shot past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 42nd minute, after Timo Werner had earlier had a goal disallowed, to give Chelsea a deserved halftime lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
football

Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman (AP)
Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman (AP)
football

Koeman transforms Barcelona amid club chaos, elections

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • Barcelona faces an even bigger hurdle next week when it visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League trailing 4-1 from the first leg. But the team can aspire to keep up its positive momentum in the Spanish league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - RB Leipzig v Liverpool - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - February 16, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - RB Leipzig v Liverpool - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - February 16, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League game moved to Budapest again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • The first leg, originally scheduled to be held at the Red Bull Arena in Germany, was shifted to Budapest after German authorities denied Liverpool entry into the country due to Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left, and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend challenge. (AP)
Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left, and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend challenge. (AP)
football

Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
It was a third successive 0-0 draw for United after a stalemate at Chelsea on Sunday and against Real Sociedad last Thursday which completed a 4-0 aggregate win over the Spanish side in the Europa League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.(AP)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.(AP)
football

United may not release Fernandes for Portugal duty: Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Fernandes could face 10 days in isolation on his return from international duty because Portugal falls under the United Kingdom's COVID-19 travel 'red list'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Spurs handed advantage ahead of north London derby, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Spurs will now host Zagreb in London, while Arsenal will travel to face Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus three days before their derby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP