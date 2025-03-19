Chhetri scores on return, India end winless run

Kolkata: It took 485 days and 12 matches to break the winless run and on the night it did, Sunil Chhetri was among goals. The gloom of 2024 has been lifted and Manolo Marquez couldn’t have asked for more ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh one day shy of a week. From slick heeled passes to the clean sheet, few things go this right in football in India as the 3-0 win against Maldives in Shillong on Wednesday. Suni Chhetri in action against Maldives on Wednesday. (Shibu Preman/AIFF)

Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose and Liston Colaco worked out attacking combinations that should serve India well. The quality of deliveries needed to improve but Colaco and Noarem Mahesh Singh helped use the width of the park. The backline and defensive midfielders were not tested. “We could have moved the ball a little faster but I am generally satisfied with the performance of all the players,” Marquez told the official broadcasters after his first win as India head coach.

Bangladesh could be a different challenge, especially because India will miss Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and possibly Brandon Fernandes with injuries. But Rahul Bheke and Colaco heading home and Chhetri being denied with a goalline save from corner-kicks was proof of India’s sharpness in attacking set-plays. Chhetri’s strike showed that he is good for more, 286 days after retiring in Kolkata. In 1742 minutes spread over 24 matches in ISL11, Chhetri has 12 goals and two assists, so it wasn’t as if he had dropped off from view. And yet, the man who rarely celebrates his goals, was visibly emotional when he headed in his 95th international strike.

Given how good they were, it fit that Mahesh and Colaco were involved in Chhetri’s 76th minute goal from a glancing header. Their league not held for two years, Maldives would be the weakest opponents India have met in the last 15 months but you can only play what is in front of you. From defending corner-kicks to making runs that created space for teammates, Chhetri looked sharper than he was for India in 2024.

A long ball from Bheke for him signalled India’s intentions. That didn’t go anywhere but in the second minute, Colaco fed Chhetri and Mahesh nearly punished Maldives not being able to clear their lines. Bheke’s goal in the 35th minute, a typical, muscular effort from a central defender three minutes after Mehtab Singh had failed to keep a free header on target, came after Chhetri’s jump had taken two players away.

It came off India’s sixth corner-kick, they had 13 in all, and the first taken by Mahesh. Lobbing balls behind defence, testing goalkeeper Hussain Shareef from range, this was the kind of night East Bengal would have hoped Mahesh had produced more of this term. Colaco cushioned overhead deliveries with his feet like they were the easiest thing to do and took on players before ending with an assist and a goal, his first for India.

“Don’t have the words, this took four years,” he said before dedicating the 76th minute goal to his family. Since his rise to prominence under Marquez at Hyderabad FC, Colaco has shown he can draw fouls and score with either foot. Shillong saw him get one with his head.