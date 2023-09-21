Chinglensana may return in Asian Games’ must-win game against Bangladesh

Chinglensana Singh could return to the India team on Thursday against Bangladesh in a must-win Asian Games’ match in Hangzhou. This will be the first time since his house was razed and family displaced by ethnic violence in May that Singh, Sana to everyone in the Indian football set-up, will be playing for the national team. Singh’s last international was against Myanmar on March 22 in the three-nation competition in Imphal. India footballer Chinglensana Singh(Twitter/HydFCOfficial)

After the family house in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was burnt and the football pitch next to it damaged, Singh had opted out of the Inter-continental Cup and the SAFF Championships in June and July. India won both with Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali being the first-choice central defenders.

On Thursday, Singh, Lalchungnunga and Jhingan could form a back three as India try to optimise meagre resources. Singh, 27, was a late addition to the Asian Games squad and reached Hangzhou on Wednesday. With Sumit Rathi, the stand-in left-back, unlikely to recover from injury in the opening game against China and there being no specialist full back in the squad, a back three is the most likely option for India head coach Igor Stimac.

According to a team official, there are likely to be other changes as well. Gurmeet Singh, who saved a penalty but looked tentative in Tuesday’s 1-5 defeat, could make way for India under-17 World Cup and FC Goa goalie Dheeraj Singh.

If India opt for five midfielders, it could mean Amarjit Kiyam and Ayush Dev Chhetri in the middle with Bryce Miranda, who showed good work ethic against China, and Abdul Rabeeh as wingbacks. Rabeeh stood as right-back against China but prefers playing up the park. It was Rabeeh’s lob that became an assist for Rahul KP as India drew level with the hosts, the scoreline staying 1-1 till the 52nd minute.

Rahul could move up with Sunil Chhetri with Rohit Danu playing behind the strikers, said a team official. Aniket Jadhav, Narender Gehlot and Gurkirat Singh are unlikely to feature in Thursday’s early game (kick-off 1.30pm IST) as they are expected to reach hours before kick-off.

Bangladesh lost 2-4 to Myanmar in their opening game. India have a 18-5 head-to-head record against Bangladesh with 12 games ending as draws.

The top two teams from each of the six groups and best four third teams will qualify for the round of 16. India have not made it out of the group since the 2010 Games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dhiman Sarkar Dhiman Sarkar is based in Kolkata with over two decades as a sports journalist. He writes mainly on football. ...view detail