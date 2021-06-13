Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen sends 'his greetings' from hospital, remains stable

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has 'sent his greetings to his teammates' and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game.

The federation said Eriksen remains in stable condition. It says the players and staff have received crisis assistance 'and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.'

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," Danish FA DBU said on Twitter.

Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness. The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0. Eriksen remains in a Copenhagen hospital as he recovers after collapsing during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.

"The team and the staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident," DBU said.

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.," it said.

The Danish team canceled all planned media activities at its base camp and also postponed a training session to give its players more time process Saturday's incident.

The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0. Eriksen was being treated at one of Denmark’s top hospitals. Rigshospitalet is less than a mile from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.