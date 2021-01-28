IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table
Churchill Brothers: File Photo(HT Archive)
Churchill Brothers: File Photo(HT Archive)
football

Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table

With TRAU FC and Mohammedan SC hot on Churchill's heels, the Goan club will look to continue their winning streak and break free of the chasing pack by extending the lead to seven points with a win against TRAU.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Churchill Brothers will aim to consolidate their four-point lead at the top of the Hero I-league table when they clash against second-placed TRAU at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

With TRAU FC and Mohammedan SC hot on Churchill's heels, the Goan club will look to continue their winning streak and break free of the chasing pack by extending the lead to seven points with a win against TRAU.

"It is very important to keep winning and keep the momentum alive. However, each game is different and TRAU have a different style of playing football," Churchill Brothers coach Fernando Santiago Varela Varela said at the pre-match press conference.

"They (TRAU) have a very good coach and very good individual players like (Komron) Tursunov and (Joseph) Olaleye. We will have to be on our toes and will have to pay attention.

"We would like to impose our gameplay and hopefully get a positive result that would extend our lead further," he added.

TRAU have been a revelation this season. The Manipur-based club, built mostly around young Indian talent, is still undefeated in the league and have propelled themselves to second place after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Chennai City FC in their last match.

A win tomorrow would bring TRAU just a point behind table-toppers Churchill Brothers.

Chief coach Nandakumar said, "With the potential, we have in our squad, I am not surprised to see us second in the league. But, the important thing now is to maintain our rhythm and hold our position. Our aim is to finish top six first in the league and then think of other things."

"All I can say is that we are focused on the next match against Churchill. We will try to do our best to get three points. Perhaps it is too early to dub us as title contenders and we aim to take one match at a time.

"It just takes one mistake for Churchill to punish you. That is how good they are and it is always difficult to play against a very balanced and technically good team. We will have to be cautious against them as every moment is precious and be on our toes," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
churchill brothers mohammedan sc trau fc
app
Close
e-paper
Churchill Brothers: File Photo(HT Archive)
Churchill Brothers: File Photo(HT Archive)
football

Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 PM IST
With TRAU FC and Mohammedan SC hot on Churchill's heels, the Goan club will look to continue their winning streak and break free of the chasing pack by extending the lead to seven points with a win against TRAU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian Arrows players(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
Photo of Indian Arrows players(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

I-League: Indian Arrows aim to grab points against Chennai City FC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The All India Football Federation's developmental side struck the equaliser in the injury time against Aizawl FC on Sunday to collect their first points in four matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The program, announced Wednesday, is an extension to FIFA Guardians, an initiative announced following the 2019 Women's World Cup to ensure player safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AFC Women's Asian Cup Trophy(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
AFC Women's Asian Cup Trophy(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

AFC Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The England international has made just four Premier League appearances this season, three as a substitute, and the 24-year-old has been criticised by Mourinho on several occasions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
football

Juventus, Atalanta reach Italian Cup semifinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Frabotta scored first-half goals for Juventus while Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa added late strikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
football

Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback win over Rayo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Barca dominated the match and hit the woodwork three times but second division Rayo took a surprise lead in the 63rd minute when Barca keeper Neto failed to deal with a low cross and midfielder Fran Garcia pounced to bundle the ball over the line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's 1st game as Chelsea coach ends in 0-0 draw v Wolves

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • The German coach was hired on Tuesday as the replacement for the fired Frank Lampard, giving him just one training session to get his methods over to the players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Harry Maguire.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Harry Maguire.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd slumps to shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield Utd in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • A series of defensive blunders by Man United contributed to Oliver Burke scoring a deflected goal in the 74th that proved to be the winner at Old Trafford, ending the hosts’ three-month unbeaten run in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA.(REUTERS)
football

Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
The FIFA review committee said on Wednesday Selemani had failed the eligibility test for a position on the FIFA Council "because of an ongoing formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.(AP)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.(AP)
football

Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST
“In ZLATAN’s world there is no place for RACISM,” Ibrahimović wrote on Twitter. “We are all the same race — we are all equal !! We are all PLAYERS some better then others.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
football

Liverpool must be a team nobody wants to play, says Klopp

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The champions are winless in their last five league matches which has resulted in a slide from the top of the standings to fifth in the league while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa players celebrate a goal against Hyderabad FC during their Indian Super League match(PTI)
FC Goa players celebrate a goal against Hyderabad FC during their Indian Super League match(PTI)
football

India to bid for 2021 Asian Champions League

By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST
This is the first time an Indian club will be at the high table of Asian football which has expanded from 32 to 40 teams and will be held in two zones, east and west.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 7, 2020. Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard during the warm-up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 7, 2020. Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard during the warm-up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Arsenal signs midfielder Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Following the departure of Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce last week, the 22-year-old Odegaard will provide competition in the attacking-midfield department at Arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa: David Joel Williams of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates his goal with team players during a match against Bengaluru FC during the Hero Indian Super League, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI21-12-2020_000219A)(PTI)
Goa: David Joel Williams of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates his goal with team players during a match against Bengaluru FC during the Hero Indian Super League, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI21-12-2020_000219A)(PTI)
football

ATK Mohun Bagan clubbed with Bangladesh, Maldives sides in AFC Cup group stage

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The group stage draw of the continent's second-tier club competition involving 39 teams -- an increase of three from 2019 -- was held online here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP