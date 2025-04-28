Cody Gakpo drops bombshell Trent Alexander-Arnold update, hints at Real Madrid U-turn and Liverpool contract extension

This could be Trent Alexander-Arnold’s final Liverpool season as the defender’s contract is set to end, and according to reports, he is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent. Liverpool sealed the Premier League title, thrashing Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield, in Arne Slot’s debut season as manager. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after winning the Premier League.(REUTERS)

Liverpool fans were also pleased that they we see Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in action next season, as the pair have signed contract extensions already.

‘Now with Mo and Virgil staying…’: Cody Gakpo

But it looks like the Liverpool academy product could make a u-turn, as confirmed by Cody Gakpo after the win vs Tottenham. Speaking to LFCTV, the Dutch attacker said, “I think the group didn’t change much from last season, so now you can build on the team as well.”

“Now with Mo and Virgil staying – and hopefully Trent as well – then you can keep building on that team for many years to come,” he further added.

If Gakpo is to be believed then the English defender could be signing an extension with Liverpool. But it is not a concrete hint, and it could just be that the Dutchman hopes for such an outcome.

Salah also scored on Sunday, which saw him extend his lead on top of the Golden Boot race to 28 goals, ahead of second-placed Alexander Isak, who has 22.

Speaking after the win, Salah said, “Incredible. Incredible to win the Premier League here with the fans – [it] is something special. You saw that today and you saw it in the game. It’s an incredible feeling to win the Premier League here with Liverpool and the fans.”

“This is way better [than five years ago], 100 per cent... It feels more special with the fans, but I don’t want to take that from anyone. You have a different group now and a different manager. To show you’re able to do it again is something special.”