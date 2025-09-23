Cristiano Ronaldo beaten by Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati; Lionel Messi's massive record under threat

Aitana Bonmatí has etched her name into football immortality. She has become the first woman to win three consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or awards following the latest addition at Monday’s ceremony in Paris. The Barcelona and Spain midfielder claimed the 2025 honor, adding to her victories in 2023 and 2024. This officially makes her the most decorated player in Women’s Ballon d’Or history. Aitana Bonmati makes a speech after winning the women's Ballon d'Or award(REUTERS)

Historic achievement in context

The 27-year-old’s achievement places her in exclusive company among football’s greatest individual performers. While Cristiano Ronaldo never managed three consecutive Ballon d’Ors, Lionel Messi remains the gold standard with four straight wins from 2009-2012. Only Messi and Michel Platini have ever achieved three consecutive wins in history.

Player Consecutive Wins Years Total Wins Lionel Messi 4 2009-2012 8 Aitana Bonmatí 3 2023-2025 3 Michel Platini 3 1983-1985 3 Cristiano Ronaldo 2 2013-2014, 2016-2017 5

Bonmatí’s third consecutive crown came despite Barcelona facing challenges during the 2024-25 season. They fell short in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Arsenal, but Bonmatí’s individual excellence remained unfazed. She secured the UCL Player of the Season, led Barcelona to a domestic treble, and played a pivotal role in Spain’s run to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final.

Barcelona’s unprecedented dominance of the Ballon d’Or Féminin

The accomplishment represents another chapter in Barcelona Femení’s remarkable dominance. For five consecutive years, the world’s best female footballer has emerged from the club. Alexia Putellas won in 2021 and 2022 before Bonmatí’s three-year reign.

Year Winner Club Country 2025 Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona Spain 2024 Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona Spain 2023 Aitana Bonmatí Barcelona Spain 2022 Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain 2021 Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain

The road to four

Looking ahead, Aitana Bonmatí now has Messi’s record for four consecutive wins firmly in her sights. Achieving this milestone would require maintaining her exceptional excellence through the 2025-26 season. There will be increased pressure from emerging talents and tactical innovations across European football.

The challenge will be significant, as Arsenal’s Champions League win has added a new dimension in the competitive landscape. Meanwhile, international football continues to evolve rapidly, with nations investing heavily in their women’s programs. Bonmatí must navigate these changing dynamics while preserving her individual brilliance.

For now, her historic status confirms her status as the defining player of women’s football, setting a standard that will inspire future generations while cementing Barcelona’s position as the sport’s premier destination for elite talent.