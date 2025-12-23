Cristiano Ronaldo got a dynasty, Kylian Mbappe got questions: Inside Real Madrid’s unfinished project

Cristiano Ronaldo had a squad around him, Kylian Mbappe doesn’t: Why Real Madrid can’t replicate Ronaldo’s blueprint yet. (Instagram and AFP) From day one, Kylian Mbappe faced inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons, entering the Bernabeu with huge expectations but under very different circumstances. Kylian Mbappe is beginning to look at ease in a Real Madrid shirt, with his cutting edge and confidence in front of goal steadily returning. Still, as Los Blancos battle through another demanding campaign, there are lingering questions about whether the system around him truly brings out his best. After a stop-start debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he had to adjust to an unfamiliar No. 9 role, Mbappe has now become the centrepiece of Madrid’s attack, gradually filling the space once occupied by Vinicius Junior. This season, the new Madrid No. 9 has also matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s best-ever goal tally of 59 in a calendar year (which he achieved in 2013), a striking milestone that underlines his growing influence.

Pulling on the white shirt always felt inevitable for Mbappe — a childhood dream well documented through iconic photos of him posing in Madrid colours with his idol and club legend Ronaldo's posters behind him. After years of speculation and near-misses, that dream finally became reality last season when he arrived in the Spanish capital on a free transfer after seeing out his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

From the moment he arrived, comparisons with his idol Ronaldo were inevitable. Like Ronaldo, Mbappe walked into the Bernabeu carrying enormous expectations, but the context could not have been more different. When Ronaldo signed, Barcelona were at the peak of their powers, forcing Madrid to splurge on the likes of Ronaldo, Kaka and Karim Benzema to take on Lionel Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Eto’o. Mbappe, by contrast, joined a Real Madrid side fresh off a Champions League triumph, at a time when Barcelona were in transition and weighed down by financial troubles.

Real Madrid went all in to build a side around Cristiano Ronaldo from the moment he arrived, backing him with marquee signings almost every window. Karim Benzema and later Gareth Bale formed a devastating attacking support system, while the club consistently invested in creators to feed him. Mesut Ozil and Angel di Maria eased Ronaldo’s early years with their vision and tempo, before Madrid smartly transitioned to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, a midfield pairing that would define an era. Ronaldo, arguably the most ruthless goalscorer the game has seen, delivered time and again, but the structure around him turned Madrid into a super-team that went on to win three straight Champions League titles.

Mbappe, for all his brilliance, has not enjoyed the same safety net so far.

Last season underlined that contrast. Madrid finished without a trophy, exited the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal and watched Barcelona reclaim the league. Mbappe initially looked uncomfortable leading the line as a No. 9, frequently cut off from the play, though he gradually found his rhythm as the season progressed. The bigger issue was the lack of sustained support around him. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, once decisive in Madrid’s biggest European nights, endured simultaneous dips in form, leaving Mbappe to shoulder the burden far too often.

Mbappe looks ready but Real Madrid lack firepower

Mbappe has rediscovered his rhythm this season, yet Madrid’s overall showing has again fallen short. They are chasing Barcelona in La Liga and have hardly looked convincing in the UCL. The spotlight has intensified on Xabi Alonso, with speculation around his future growing louder with every result. Since Alonso took charge, Mbappe has regained his spark and pushed himself back into Ballon d’Or conversations, but unless Madrid raise their level as a unit, that ultimate prize may still remain just out of reach.

The midfield picture has not helped matters either. On paper, Real Madrid boast elite names in Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde, yet the unit has often looked blunt in possession. What the side clearly misses is the control and imagination that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos once provided, players who could dictate tempo and unlock defences with a single pass. Valverde brings intensity, balance and selfless running, but expecting him to orchestrate games from deep does not play to his strengths. Bellingham, meanwhile, remains a force in the final third, arriving late in the box and influencing games with goals and energy, but he is not a natural playmaker who can run the rhythm of a match. Without a true conductor in midfield, Madrid’s attacks often lack fluency, forcing the forwards to create chances on their own. That gap in creativity has made life harder for Mbappe and exposed a structural issue Madrid are yet to fully solve.

Whether Xabi Alonso stays or goes remains a debate for another day, but Real Madrid’s bigger decision lies elsewhere. If Mbappe is to be the centrepiece of this project, the club must commit fully and shape the team around him. That means asking hard questions about whether Vinicius and Rodrygo still fit that vision or if their roles need redefining. Madrid have never shied away from ruthless choices, and the coming transfer windows may demand exactly that — a fresh outlook, bold recruitment and a clear plan that allows Mbappe, and the team around him, to chase glory again.