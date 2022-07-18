Cristiano Ronaldo's one-word reply to rumours he could leave Manchester United to join Sporting

Having hit 37 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo is approaching the back end of his career. However, when looking back at his many, many accomplishments over his long and distinguished career, many fans look back to the match he played as a teenager against Manchester United, wearing Sporting Club Portugal's colours and running rings around United's defence.

Sporting CP was where it all started for Ronaldo, his boyhood club, and there was a notion that he could return to the Lisbon-based club to see out the rest of his career before retirement, a full-circle moment. However, Ronaldo personally denied recent rumours that he was looking to move back to Sporting this very summer.

The Instagram account of Sport TV Portugal shared a picture of a car spotted at Sporting's Jose Alvalade Stadium, claiming it belonged to Ronaldo, and that he was on the verge of completing a sensational move back to the Liga NOS club. However, Ronaldo was not interested in the use of his name for gossip-mongering, simply writing "Fake" in the comments, putting a rest to those rumours and theories for the time being.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to rumours of him joining Sporting(Instagram grab)

Ronaldo, who has 468 million followers on Instagram, has reportedly been seeking a move away from Manchester United after only one season in his second spell at the English giants. According to these reports, he has grown disillusioned with United and what it can offer him in this stage of his career, while United's new manager Erik ten Hag might not see an ageing Ronaldo as the best fit for his high-intensity style of play.

Ronaldo did score 18 Premier League goals, but it came at the cost of the team's performance as a whole, as they dropped to sixth last season and missed out on the Champions League, having finished second the season before, without Ronaldo. United have now begun their preseason preparations for the next season in Thailand and Australia, but Ronaldo has not joined that tour: he is searching for clubs that will be ready to purchase him, but it struggling to find a club which is both interested in having him in their team, and capable of paying the Portuguese superstar.

With reported deals with Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich having fallen through, Ronaldo will likely have to take a large paycut if he wishes to play CL football in 2022/23. He might still be one of the biggest names and best athletes in the sport, but at the moment he has some tough decisions to make.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON