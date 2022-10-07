Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Manchester United star receives huge update ahead of winter transfer window

It looks like Cristiano Ronaldo's misery with Manchester United is set to continue, with the Portugal reportedly set to stay with the Premier League side. According to ESPN, the 37-year-old hasn't found a suitable club, which means he will stay at Manchester United until the end of the season, when his contract expires. The former Real Madrid man had expressed his desire to leave during the summer transfer window after United failed to secure Champions League qualification for the ongoing season. But he failed to secure a move as there weren't much suitors for him. This season, Ronaldo has only scored one goal, which was in the Europa League, and has hardly featured in Erik ten Hag's playing XI.

He was part of United's recent 3-2 win in the Europa League against Omonia FC, but failed to score and also missed a sitter. Despite a shocking miss, he did assist Marcus Rashford, as the England forward completed his brace. After the match, Ten Hag spoke about Ronaldo and said, "I think the first two [shots he had produced] good saves from the goalie. He had a couple of chances, also he created a couple of chances. He was in for a good move and run for the first goal with Marcus Rashford, so he had an impact in this game."

During the United's press conference for the upcoming Premier League fixture vs Everton, Ten Hag pointed out that his team needed to be smarter and also nasty. "Yeah, nasty. I know what it means. I think also in that manner we can progress. Sometimes also play a little bit more smart. We have too much bookings and some in the start I heard yeah in the Premier League they will play tough but I’m really wondering, we collect so many bookings and I don’t understand. The first booking on Sunday, I really don’t understand that”, he said.

“We want to play tough and we want to keep the game going and in the second minute already it’s a booking [Dalot on Grealish]. I think it’s a duel. Clearly it’s a foul, but then you get booked. And also I saw many other bookings I think: ‘Okay, is that necessary?’ But also I take it to the players. I have to keep the mirror [they have to look at themselves], that they have to play smart but they also have to play nasty as well", he further added.

