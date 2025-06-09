Cristiano Ronaldo's blunt response ends all speculation regarding his future with Saudi club Al-Nassr

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo put an end to all speculation, confirming he is going nowhere from Saudi club Al-Nassr. The forward's contract was set to expire on June 30 and there were rumours of the Portugal star moving away from the club. However, after the Nations League win, Ronaldo confirmed he is going nowhere. Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his future with Saudi club Al-Nassr. Here's what he had to say. (AFP)

Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 on penalties to win their second Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Ronaldo registered the equalising goal before being substituted in the 88th minute of the match.

Speaking after the UEFA Nations League Final, Ronaldo revealed that he was being courted by several clubs participating in the FIFA Club World Cup but he intends to stay at Al Nassr.

“Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes,” said Ronaldo while speaking to reporters.

In May 2025, Al Nassr's sporting director, Fernando Hierro, stated that the club was negotiating with Ronaldo regarding the latter's contract extension. He was also candid enough to admit that the club was facing competition to retain the services of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

As per reports, Ronaldo, 40, also had a lucrative offer from an unnamed Brazilian club. Last month, the Portugal forward gave a hint, saying he could leave the club after Al Nassr's season-ending match at Al Fateh.

He had then taken to social media to post, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written."

All you need to know about Ronaldo's stint with Al-Nassr

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United. For the second season in a row, the 40-year-old finished as the top-scorer in the Saudi Pro League.

He registered 25 league goals this season. However, this effort was not enough for the club to go all the way, as Al Nassr finished in a disappointing third spot. Hence, the club also missed out on a spot in next season's AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo might have scored 99 goals in 105 matches for the Saudi club but he has missed out on major trophies, winning just the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 since his arrival.

Speaking about the Nations League Final, Ronaldo scored his 138th international goal as he extended his lead as the highest goal-scorer in international football, ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi and India's Sunil Chhetri.

“Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It's tears. It's duty done and a lot of joy,” said Ronaldo.