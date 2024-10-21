Crowd violence forces brief suspension of Mohammedan Sporting vs Kerala Blasters ISL match

Sunday's Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mohammedan Sporting and Kerala Blasters was paused for a few minutes by the referee due to crowd violence at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata. Fans of home team Mohammedan could be seen getting increasingly frustrated as the match went on and the tipping poing came when the referee decided to not give a penalty in the dying minutes of normal time. The tipping point came when Kerala Blasters were awarded a late penalty(PTI)

Bottles could be seen thrown on to the pitch while there have been allegations of other projectiles, including stones and wooden logs, being hurled in that direction by the home fans. Blasters fans have also shared photos and videos on social media of projectiles being thrown at them in the away stand by the home fans. Fans could also be seen climbing the fence that separates the stands from the ground.

The referee eventually stopped play and directed players back to their technical areas. Full back Samad Ali Mallick, a local player, could also be seen appealing to the fans to calm down in this period. Some home fans could be seen following his lead and asking the crowd to calm down with megaphones.

Mohammedan had taken the lead in the 28th minute with Mirjalol Kasimov converting a penalty. This was despite the Blasters dominating possession early in the match and making a number of inroads in the last third. Mohammedan weathered that storm brilliantly and struck when they got the chance. The Blasters responded with a flurry of attacks but the score remained 1-0 at half-time.

While it was an even contest in the early exchanges of the second half, the visitors turned the tide with the with the introduction of Kwame Peprah in the 64th minute. Peprah scored just three minutes later. The Blasters then dominated the game and Jesus Jimenez turned it around for them in the 75th minute. Throughout this time, the Mohammedan fans could be seen getting increasingly incensed every time a decision went against them. The tipping point came when a penalty was awarded to Blasters late in the match.

"Kerala Blasters FC is deeply concerned about reports of aggresssion faced by our fans during our recent game in Kolkata. We take the well-being and comfort of our supporters very seriously, as they are an integral and key part of the club, both home and away. We have been in contact with the relevant authorities in Kolkata and the league to fully understand the situation and have taken necessary action," said the Blasters in a statement.