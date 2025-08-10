Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Updates: Arne Slot's men face FA Cup winners in Community Shield curtain-raiser

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Updates: Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield on Sunday. It is the curtain-raiser for the new English football season, which will see the Premier League champions face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace. It is also going to be Liverpool’s first competitive fixture since winning the league last season in May and Arne Slot will look to add another trophy to the cabinet. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final, and it ended their 164-year wait for major silverware. This is also their first-ever Community Shield appearance....Read More

Palace will be without Matheus Franca, Cheick Doucoure, Edward Nketiah, Chadi Riad Dnanou, due to injury. Meanwhile, Marc Guehi will be in action, and is expected to skipper the side in what could be his last game for the club. He is expected to join Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans will get to Jeremie Frimpong make his competitive debut, alongside Florian Wirtz in contention. The only confirmed absentees are Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley. Speaking on the club’s recent transfer, Slot said, “I think by adding the creativity of Florian Wirtz, by adding the pace of Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, and Milos Kerkez, that can give us weapons in games… if you keep it the same, people do find the answers to the playing style, and that already happened in the second part of the season.”