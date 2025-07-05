Diogo Jota's funeral attended by Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool captain carries floral arrangement shirt with jersey No.20

Liverpool players and the higher management of the Premier League 2024-25 winning club attended the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva on Saturday, two days after the brothers died in a car crash in Spain. The Reds captain Virgil van Dijk was seen arriving carrying a red floral arrangement in the shape of a football shirt, sporting Jota's jersey No.20. Liverpool legend Andrew Robertson carried a similar arrangement with the No.30. Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool's player Andrew Robertson arrive on the day of the funeral ceremony of Liverpool's Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, near the Chapel of the Resurrection, in Gondomar, Portugal, July 5, 2025. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes(REUTERS)

The No.30 jersey was born by Jota's brother Andrew Silva, who represented the Portuguese club Penafiel. The funeral was held at the Igreja Matriz church in the Portuguese town of Gondomar, where Jota had a house. The service was also attended by Portugal national team coach Roberto Martínez.

Several top Portugal players also attended the service, including Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernándes. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was not spotted at the funeral.

28-year-old Jota and his 25-year-old brother Silva were found dead on Thursday after their Lamborghini crashed on an isolated stretch of highway. According to several reports, the brothers were heading to catch a boat from northern Spain to make their way to England, where Jota was supposed to rejoin Liverpool ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The Spanish Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash, which does not involve another vehicle. The bodies of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva were repatriated to Portugal after being identified by the family. A wake was also held for them on Friday.

Jota married in June

Diogo Jota had gotten married two weeks earlier. He got married to his long-time partner Rute Cardoso during a vacation from a long season where he helped Liverpool win the Premier League.

The couple had three children with the youngest one born last year.

Jota made 182 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 65 goals. With the club, he won the FA Cup, Premier League and two League clubs. He was also a part of Portugal's Nations League-winning squads in 2019 and 2025.