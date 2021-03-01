Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away
An unexpected but burgeoning title challenge for Manchester United has fallen apart in just a few weeks.
There have also only been three wins since the Jan. 12 victory over Burnley that gave United a glimmer of hope of lifting the trophy for the first time since 2013, allowing Manchester City to take control.
United remains second in the standings, but City has now been able to extend its lead to 12 points after beating West Ham on Saturday.
It is fourth-place West Ham in Chelsea's sights. Drawing a blank in a drab encounter against United kept the west London club unbeaten in the two months under Thomas Tuchel but it remained a point behind West Ham in the pursuit of Champions League qualification.
An own-goal by Alfonso Pedraza in the first half and a goal by forward João Félix in the second helped Atlético end a three-game winless streak and rebuild its lead over second-place Barcelona.
A series of fine first-half saves from Sheffield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kept the defending champions at bay in the first half.
Barcelona's Pedri faces spell out after muscle injury
Pedri has been a mainstay in the Barca side playing 37 matches in all competitions this season.
I have got talent, I needed time to show it, says Hyderabad FC’s Liston Colaco
Young Goan talks about why he moved and how his first proper season in Indian Super League has gone.
Man City win 20th straight game to lead EPL by 13 points
City produced one of their sloppiest displays in recent months but emerged with its winning run intact.
