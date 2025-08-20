East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Updates Durand Cup: Red & Gold Brigade start favourites in David vs Golliath battle

East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Updates Durand Cup: The stage is set for the Durand Cup semifinal clash between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. East Bengal are riding high on confidence after beating rivals Mohun Bagan in the quarterfinals 2-1. Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour are on their way to script one of the biggest underdog stories in the tournament's history. Under the guidance of Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna, Diamond Harbour FC announced themselves in style by upsetting Mohammedan Sporting in the group stage and thrashing BSF 8–1. Despite suffering a big loss to Mohun Bagan, they scraped through on goal difference. Their dream run carried on in the quarterfinals with a commanding 2–0 win over Jamshedpur FC, proving they belong at this stage. With strikers Luka Majcen and Clayton Silva in attack, DHFC have enough quality up front to keep East Bengal’s defence on edge....Read More

On the other hand, led by head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have shaken off their past derby struggles and now look like a side full of belief and tactical clarity. The Spaniard recently ended his winless streak in the Kolkata Derby, and with that hurdle crossed, his focus has shifted to carrying this impressive run even further.

For Bruzon’s East Bengal, the real test will be to keep their emotions in check after the derby win and adjust quickly to a very different tactical challenge. The side will once again look to its experienced core — goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, defender Kevin Sibille, midfielder Miguel Figueira, and the in-form Dimitrios Diamantakos — to steady the ship in this high-pressure clash.

The hero of the quarterfinal was Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos, whose brace turned the contest on its head.

Introduced as an early replacement for the injured Hamid Ahadad in the 18th minute, Diamantakos wasted little time in making his presence felt. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and followed it up soon after the break with a clinical strike that left the Mohun Bagan backline exposed.

The 32-year-old's double strike proved decisive, as East Bengal rode on his brilliance to overcome their archrivals and secure a spot in the last four of the competition.

East Bengal will start as favourite,s but they will be vary of the fact that Diamond Harbours will come all guns blazing in the semifinal to script history.