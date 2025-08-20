East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Updates Durand Cup: Red & Gold Brigade start favourites in David vs Golliath battle
East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Updates Durand Cup: Here you can follow live score and updates of Durand Cup semifinal clash between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour.
East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour LIVE Updates Durand Cup: The stage is set for the Durand Cup semifinal clash between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. East Bengal are riding high on confidence after beating rivals Mohun Bagan in the quarterfinals 2-1. Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour are on their way to script one of the biggest underdog stories in the tournament's history. Under the guidance of Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna, Diamond Harbour FC announced themselves in style by upsetting Mohammedan Sporting in the group stage and thrashing BSF 8–1. Despite suffering a big loss to Mohun Bagan, they scraped through on goal difference. Their dream run carried on in the quarterfinals with a commanding 2–0 win over Jamshedpur FC, proving they belong at this stage. With strikers Luka Majcen and Clayton Silva in attack, DHFC have enough quality up front to keep East Bengal’s defence on edge....Read More
On the other hand, led by head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have shaken off their past derby struggles and now look like a side full of belief and tactical clarity. The Spaniard recently ended his winless streak in the Kolkata Derby, and with that hurdle crossed, his focus has shifted to carrying this impressive run even further.
For Bruzon’s East Bengal, the real test will be to keep their emotions in check after the derby win and adjust quickly to a very different tactical challenge. The side will once again look to its experienced core — goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, defender Kevin Sibille, midfielder Miguel Figueira, and the in-form Dimitrios Diamantakos — to steady the ship in this high-pressure clash.
The hero of the quarterfinal was Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos, whose brace turned the contest on its head.
Introduced as an early replacement for the injured Hamid Ahadad in the 18th minute, Diamantakos wasted little time in making his presence felt. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and followed it up soon after the break with a clinical strike that left the Mohun Bagan backline exposed.
The 32-year-old's double strike proved decisive, as East Bengal rode on his brilliance to overcome their archrivals and secure a spot in the last four of the competition.
East Bengal will start as favourite,s but they will be vary of the fact that Diamond Harbours will come all guns blazing in the semifinal to script history.
A look at East Bengal's key players!
East Bengal will lean on their dependable core — goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, defender Kevin Sibille, midfielder Miguel Figueira, and in-form striker Dimitrios Diamantakos — to steer them through this all-important clash.
Diamond Harbour's journey so far…
Diamond Harbour FC's maiden Durand Cup campaign has unfolded like a fairytale. They opened with a dramatic 2-1 win over former champions Mohammedan Sporting, sealed by Luka Majcen's stoppage-time strike, and followed it up with a thumping 8-1 victory against Border Security Force. A heavy 1-5 loss to group toppers Mohun Bagan briefly halted their momentum, but a healthy goal difference of +4 ensured they advanced as one of the best runners-up. In the quarterfinal at Jamshedpur, DHFC rose to the occasion once again. Defender Sairuatkima struck twice in the first half to hand them a convincing 2-0 win, underlining their growing reputation as giant-killers in this year's tournament.
East Bengal's road to semis!
East Bengal have marched into the semifinals in commanding fashion. They breezed through the group stage unbeaten, hammering South United 5-0, edging Namdhari 1-0, and overwhelming Indian Air Force 6-1 to finish on top of Group A with nine points. Their biggest hurdle came in the quarterfinal against archrivals Mohun Bagan, where substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos stole the spotlight. Stepping in for the injured Hamid Ahadad, the Greek striker struck twice to seal a famous win — East Bengal's first derby triumph at the senior level in more than a year and a half.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Durand Cup semifinal clash between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour.