East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup Final, Live Score: EEBFC, MBSG eye lead after goalless first-half in Kolkata Derby
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup Final Live Score: East Bengal face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. The first-half was goalless and both sides are eyeing the lead in the ongoing second-half. Touted as the Kolkata Derby, the title clash will prove to be another chapter in their more-than-a-century-old rivalry history. Both sides faced each other during the group stage of the tournament, where East Bengal prevailed 1-0, and it also saw them end an eight-game losing streak. In the semi-finals, East Bengal relied on goals from Mahesh Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar to come back from two goals down against NorthEast United, and then won 5-3 on penalties. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan edged past FC Goa 2-1 in the semis.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 03, 2023 05:11 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: The action resumes!
The referee blows the whistle and the second-half gets underway!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan
- Sep 03, 2023 04:53 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: HALF-TIME!
It is half-time as both sides go back to the dugout after a goalless first half!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, HT
- Sep 03, 2023 04:49 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: GOES WIDE!
BIG CHANCE FOR EAST BENGAL!
Counter attack by East Bengal! Rakip and Borja combine the right flank. Rakip cuts it back to Borja, who crosses in the centre. Siverio falls inches short! It falls to Nandha, who volleys! Wide!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, 44'
- Sep 03, 2023 04:41 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Substitution for East Bengal!
East Bengal's Elsey is forced out due to injury and gets replaced by Pardo! This could be a game-changer!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, 35'
- Sep 03, 2023 04:36 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Bagan are not being given space!
Mohun Bagan are not being given much space here by East Bengal. They are not being to attack at all!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, 32'
- Sep 03, 2023 04:33 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Mahesh shoots and Bagan also clears!
Khabra and Rakip go into an overlap, and get it to the edge of the field. Rakip crosses to the centre and Bahan clear. But it falls to Mahesh, who tries to shoot! Bagan intercept and clear right away!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, 24'
- Sep 03, 2023 04:24 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Anwar clears!
Naorem tries to cut into the box, after a cross from Borja, but Anwar runs in and clears it for a throw in. The throw in is cleared by Bagan!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, 19'
- Sep 03, 2023 04:16 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Siverio annoyed!
Siverio gets into a tussle with Bose the referee gives the foul in favour of Bagan! Siverio is angry that the referee did't give a card!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, 9'
- Sep 03, 2023 04:09 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Overcooked!
A corner kick for Bagan. Petratos takes it, but overcooks it! It goes beyond Kuruniyan!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, 6'
- Sep 03, 2023 04:06 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Boumous crosses!
Bagan are keeping the possession early and trying to gain an early foothold. They try to attack along the right flank. Boumous crosses for Sadiku, but is blocked!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan, 2'
- Sep 03, 2023 04:03 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: The action begins!
The referee blows his whistle as the first half of the Kolkata Derby gets underway!
East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan
- Sep 03, 2023 04:00 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: The handshakes are done!
The handshakes are done and now the photo ops!
- Sep 03, 2023 03:55 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Both teams enter the pitch!
Both teams walk in from the dugout and into the field for the formalities and handshakes!
- Sep 03, 2023 03:43 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Head-to-head
Their rivalry dates back to over 100 years when their first match was played on August 8, 1921. Since then, both sides have faced each other 390 times, with East Bengal leading 138-127 vs Mohun Bagan. 125 games have ended as a draw!
- Sep 03, 2023 03:41 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Playing XIs
The playing XIs are out!
East Bengal: Gill (GK), Rakip, Nunga, Elsey, Mandar, Saul, Khabra (C), Borja, Mahesh, Nandhakumar, Siverio
Mohun Bagan: Kaith (GK), Anwar, Yuste, Bose (C), Asish, Thapa, Samad, Kuruniyan, Petratos, Boumous, Sadiku
- Sep 03, 2023 03:36 PM IST
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score Durand Cup Final: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Durand Cup final as East Bengal face Mohun Bagan! Stay tuned folks!