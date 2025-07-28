Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
England beat Spain on penalties to win Women's Euro 2025

AP |
Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 12:34 am IST

England beat Spain 3-1 on penalties to win the Women's Euro 2025

England thrived in the high drama yet again to take down Spain in a penalty shootout and win another Women’s European Championship title on Sunday.

England beat Spain 3-1 on penalties to win the Women's Euro 2025(AP)
England beat Spain 3-1 on penalties to win the Women's Euro 2025(AP)

Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give defending champion England a 3-1 win in the shootout after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saved spot kicks from Mariona Caldentey and Spain superstar Aitana Bonmati, before substitute Salma Paralluelo dragged her shot wide of goal.

The defending champion won the only way it knew how at this thrilling Euro 2025.

England fell behind in the first half, fought back in the second and relied on its superb substitutes – just as it did against Italy and Sweden previously in the knockout rounds.

England leveled the score in the 57th on Alessia Russo’s header from a cross by Kelly after Mariona Caldentey had given Spain the lead in the 25th finishing Ona Battle’s cross.

Spain trailed for only four minutes in the entire tournament — and not for one second against England — yet could not seal its first European title.

Kelly had scored an extra-time winning goal for England at Wembley three years ago to beat Germany 2-1.

Follow Us On