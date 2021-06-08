Home / Sports / Football / English FA chooses first female leader in 158-year history
Debbie Hewitt(Twitter/FA)
Debbie Hewitt(Twitter/FA)
football

English FA chooses first female leader in 158-year history

  • The English Football Association nominated Debbie Hewitt on Tuesday to be its first female leader of football’s original national body created 158 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:11 PM IST

The English Football Association nominated Debbie Hewitt on Tuesday to be its first female leader of football’s original national body created 158 years ago.

The experienced businesswoman is set to join the English FA in January, 14 months after Greg Clarke resigned in fallout from making offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality at a parliamentary hearing.

ALSO READ| Euro 2020: Format, Teams, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming - All you need to know

Hewitt said in an FA statement she would "relish the opportunity to chair an organisation that has the potential to be a very positive force for good throughout the game and across society.”

The FA said its ruling council will be asked to formally ratify Hewitt’s appointment at a July 22 meeting.

Hewitt will join an organization that is weighing a bid to host the 2030 World Cup jointly with the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english fa
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.