Sunday, Apr 14, 2024
    Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Score, Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa EPL 2023

    Apr 14, 2024 8:44 PM IST
    Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Arsenal v/s Aston Villa match
    Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Score, EPL 2023

    Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Arsenal and Aston Villa at Arsenal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    14 Apr, 20240-0
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 14, 2024 8:44 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 14, 2024 8:29 PM IST

    As of now, Arsenal are placed at 1 in the league table, while Aston Villa are at 5.

    Apr 14, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    Arsenal played Brighton and Hove Albion in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 3-0 whereas Aston Villa faced Brentford in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 3-3.

    Apr 14, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Arsenal home ground, kicking off at 09:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

