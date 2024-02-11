EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score
EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Aston Villa v/s Manchester United match. Results of the game for now Aston Villa 1: Manchester United 1
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 11, 2024 11:59 PM ISTEPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Aston Villa 1: Manchester United 2. Goal Scorers: Rasmus Højlund-Manchester United FC(17'),Douglas Luiz-Aston Villa(67'),Douglas Luiz-Aston Villa(67'),Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST90'+7' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 2.Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST90'+6' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST90'+6' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST90'+5' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST90'+4' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.Feb 11, 2024 11:55 PM IST90'+2' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST90'+2' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Sofyan Amrabat replaces Kobbie Mainoo.Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST90'+2' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Jonny Evans replaces Rasmus Højlund.Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST90' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST90' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST90' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Cash with a cross.Feb 11, 2024 11:51 PM IST89' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).Feb 11, 2024 11:51 PM IST89' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 11, 2024 11:50 PM IST87' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Lucas Digne replaces Álex Moreno.Feb 11, 2024 11:50 PM IST87' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Nicolò Zaniolo replaces John McGinn.Feb 11, 2024 11:46 PM IST85' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Álex Moreno.Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST84' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa).Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST84' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST83' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST83' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST82' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.Feb 11, 2024 11:41 PM IST79' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box following a fast break.Feb 11, 2024 11:38 PM IST77' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.Feb 11, 2024 11:38 PM IST76' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.Feb 11, 2024 11:38 PM IST76' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.Feb 11, 2024 11:36 PM IST74' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 11, 2024 11:35 PM IST74' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United).Feb 11, 2024 11:35 PM IST73' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Marcus Rashford.Feb 11, 2024 11:35 PM IST73' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: yellow card
Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.Feb 11, 2024 11:34 PM IST72' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Álex Moreno (Aston Villa).Feb 11, 2024 11:34 PM IST72' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 11, 2024 11:34 PM IST72' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.Feb 11, 2024 11:32 PM IST70' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.Feb 11, 2024 11:30 PM IST67' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: goal
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 1. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST66' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Clément Lenglet (Aston Villa) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST66' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST66' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey.Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST66' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: corner
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST65' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST65' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Moussa Diaby replaces Boubacar Kamara because of an injury.Feb 11, 2024 11:26 PM IST63' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).Feb 11, 2024 11:24 PM IST63' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: offside
Offside, Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho is caught offside.Feb 11, 2024 11:23 PM IST61' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.Feb 11, 2024 11:22 PM IST60' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: yellow card
Matty Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.Feb 11, 2024 11:22 PM IST60' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Matty Cash (Aston Villa).Feb 11, 2024 11:22 PM IST60' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.Share this article
