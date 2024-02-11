 EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score

EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score

Feb 11, 2024 11:59 PM IST
OPEN APP

EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Aston Villa v/s Manchester United match. Results of the game for now Aston Villa 1: Manchester United 1

EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Manchester United at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for ...Read More some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Aston Villa 1: Manchester United 1 Goal Scorers: Rasmus Højlund-Manchester United FC(17'),Douglas Luiz-Aston Villa(67'),Douglas Luiz-Aston Villa(67'),

EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score
EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:59 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Aston Villa 1: Manchester United 2. Goal Scorers: Rasmus Højlund-Manchester United FC(17'),Douglas Luiz-Aston Villa(67'),Douglas Luiz-Aston Villa(67'),

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST
    90'+7' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 2.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST
    90'+6' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST
    90'+6' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST
    90'+5' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:58 PM IST
    90'+4' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:55 PM IST
    90'+2' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST
    90'+2' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Sofyan Amrabat replaces Kobbie Mainoo.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST
    90'+2' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jonny Evans replaces Rasmus Højlund.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST
    90' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST
    90' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST
    90' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Cash with a cross.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:51 PM IST
    89' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:51 PM IST
    89' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:50 PM IST
    87' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Lucas Digne replaces Álex Moreno.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:50 PM IST
    87' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Nicolò Zaniolo replaces John McGinn.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:46 PM IST
    85' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Álex Moreno.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST
    84' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST
    84' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST
    83' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST
    83' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:45 PM IST
    82' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:41 PM IST
    79' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box following a fast break.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:38 PM IST
    77' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:38 PM IST
    76' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:38 PM IST
    76' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:36 PM IST
    74' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:35 PM IST
    74' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:35 PM IST
    73' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Marcus Rashford.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:35 PM IST
    73' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: yellow card

    Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:34 PM IST
    73' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: yellow card

    Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:34 PM IST
    72' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Álex Moreno (Aston Villa).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:34 PM IST
    72' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:34 PM IST
    72' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:32 PM IST
    70' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:30 PM IST
    67' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: goal

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 1. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST
    67' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: goal

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 1. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST
    66' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Clément Lenglet (Aston Villa) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST
    66' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST
    66' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST
    66' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST
    65' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:28 PM IST
    65' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Moussa Diaby replaces Boubacar Kamara because of an injury.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:26 PM IST
    63' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:24 PM IST
    63' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: offside

    Offside, Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho is caught offside.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:23 PM IST
    61' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:22 PM IST
    60' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: yellow card

    Matty Cash (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:22 PM IST
    60' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Matty Cash (Aston Villa).

  • Feb 11, 2024 11:22 PM IST
    60' EPL 2023 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Newer Updates Older Updates
View More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Aston Villa Manchester United English Premier League + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On