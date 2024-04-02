Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace EPL 2023
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Bournemouth played Everton in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas Crystal Palace faced Nottingham Forest in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.
Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Ryan Christie, Illia Zabarnyi, Dominic Solanke, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook, Dango Ouattara, Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing, Alex Scott, Adam Smith.
Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Daniel Muñoz, Joel Ward, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze.
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bournemouth home ground, kicking off at 12:15 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.