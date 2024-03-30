Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Score, Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal EPL 2023

Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
    Live

    Mar 30, 2024 8:14 PM IST
    Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and Arsenal at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    30 Mar, 20240-0
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 64 points

    2. Liverpool - 64 points

    3. Manchester City - 63 points

    4. Aston Villa - 56 points

    Mar 30, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    As of now, Manchester City are placed at 3 in the league table, while Arsenal are at 1.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Manchester City played Liverpool in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 1-1 whereas Arsenal faced Brentford in their last English Premier League outing and Win 2-1.

    Mar 30, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester City home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

