Eriksen condition still stable after collapse during Euro 2020 match

There is good news for football fans, players and the global footballing community as Danish play-maker Christian Eriksen's condition is still stable and "good".

"We are in touch with him. We were in touch with him yesterday and today. (His) condition is the same as yesterday, stable, good," Jakob Hoeyer, communications director at the Danish football association, told reporters on Monday.

Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half of his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where his condition was stabilised. It was later confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA agreed to restart the match later in the evening with the Demark midfielder in a stable condition in hospital. Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in their tournament opener.

Finland took the lead early in the second half when Jere Uronen's cross was headed in by Joel Pohjanpalo.

The home side had the chance to level when Paulus Arajuuri clipped Yussuf Poulsen in the area but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's penalty was saved by Lukas Hradecky to confirm a historic victory for Markku Kanerva's side.

