Erling Haaland sends Manchester City to the top of the Premier League
Manchester City defeated Southampton 1-0.
Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the English Premier League after beating Southampton 1-0 on Saturday.
Haaland scored in the fifth minute at Etihad Stadium to send City two points clear of Liverpool, which plays Arsenal on Sunday.
Aston Villa missed the chance to go third after Evanilson scored in the sixth minute of added time to earn Bournemouth a 1-1 draw.
Bryan Mbeumo also scored in the sixth minute of added time to seal a 4-3 win for Brentford against Ipswich. Brentford trailed 2-0 early and then blew a 3-2 lead before Mbeumo's winner.
Winless Wolverhampton staged a dramatic fightback of its own by scoring in the 88th and stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw at Brighton.
