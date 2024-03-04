Erling Haaland's glaring miss leaves Pep Guardiola shell-shocked during Manchester derby

The Manchester derby on Sunday turned out to be a thriller and was filled with goals. It was Manchester City, who came out on top in a 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, putting more pressure on under-fire Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Erling Haaland missed a sitter during Manchester City's win vs Manchester United.

United started the match on a positive note as Marcus Rashford gave the visitors an early lead in the eighth-minute. City were trailing 0-1 at half-time but began the second-half strongly as Phil Foden came to their rescue. The midfielder levelled proceedings in the 56th-minute, before giving his side the lead in the 80th-minute. Then, Erling Haaland settled the match in stoppage time as City managed to get three points.

Before half-time, Haaland had a chance to level the score before half-time, but a glaring miss left everyone stunned. A header from Foden saw Haaland receive the ball less than a yard from goal, but he somehow volleyed it over the bar which left everyone in silence. It angered his teammates, who could be seen expressing their frustration. Meanwhile, Guardiola was left shell-shocked in anger.

This is the first time that City have ever come from behind to beat United in a Premier League match, in the 29th occasion of them falling behind in this fixture in the competition (drawn 3, lost 25). They had lost the previous 15 times in a row that they had trailed against United in the league before today.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's United lost a Premier League game in which they led at half-time for the first time since September 2014, when they lost to Leicester City 305. This was also the 12th time that City fell behind in a Premier League match this season, only in 2019-20 (13) have they done more in a single campaign under Pep Guardiola. Despite this, they have recovered 21 points from losing positions in the competition this season, their most-ever in a Premier League season (previously 20 in 1993-94).