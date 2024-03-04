Toddler left in tears after Lionel Messi's wayward free-kick hits her during Inter Miami's 5-0 win

Inter Miami cruised to a 5-0 win against Orlando City in their MLS fixture, on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. New acquisition Luis Suarez scored a sensational brace (4', 11') to give Miami an early 2-0 lead, before Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the 29th-minute. Lionel Messi's wayward free-kick hit a toddler.

In the second-half, it was all about Lionel Messi as the Argentine superstar bagged a stunning brace in a six-minute span (57', 62'). The crowd were left in complete awe, but an error by Messi saw a toddler left in tears.

After his brace, Messi got a chance to bag a hat-trick, when Inter Miami got a free-kick outside the opposition penalty box. But the former Barcelona star's effort went wide of the post and hit a baby girl in the stands, behind the goal post.

For his first goal, it was purely due to luck that he scored, but one should not forget Jordi Alba's surging run. The former Barcelona defender made a run from the left-back position, and passed the ball to Suarez at the edge of the penalty box, and then received it from his teammate again. The Spaniard's finish was deflected off the bar and fell to Messi, who rolled it into the net.

Meanwhile, for his second goal, Messi was assisted by Suarez, who also bagged his second assist of the match. Inter Miami went on a counter-attack and Suarez received the ball in the left flank. The Uruguay legend sent a curling cross at the far post, where Messi headed it in for a goal.

Speaking after the match, Messi said, "We're doing well, we're enjoying it, we're growing. Today was an important match to win, to continue on this path of growth and this has to make us very strong for everything that's to come."