Euro 2020: 'Can England go all the way?'- Germany striker Timo Werner gives answers at F1 Austrian GP- WATCH

Is it finally coming home? Is England finally going to end their title drought by lifting the Euro 2020 title at their home ground, Wembley, exactly a week later on July 11? While their performances so far make them a strong contender, Germany's Timo Werner has given his verdict on the matter. And the answer did not arrive from a press conference or a football pitch but from the Red Bull Ring just before the start of the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. (Euro 2020 coverage)

While speaking to host broadcasters, Sky Sports, ahead of lights out at the Formula One race track in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, Chelsea striker Werner said that he believes that England can go all the way and win this edition of the European Championship.

When asked: "Can England go all the way?", Werned replied: "Yes, I think so. After yesterday of course, a brilliant game for them."

He added: "I think at the end they were the better team in the game on Tuesday. So, they have all what they need to win the Euros and I wish them all the best."

When Werner said Tuesday, he was referring to the Round of 16 clash between Germany and England at Wembley. Courtesy of late second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and skipper Harry Kane.

In their most recent game, the quarterfinal against Ukraine, the Three Lions secured a resounding 4-0 victory at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. England opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Sterling set up Kane. The rest of the half went goalless with Ukraine testing Jordan Pickford several times in England goal.

The match took off in second half and it began with Harry Maguire scoring inside the first minute of resumption. Kane completed his brace and a fourth was added by substitute Jordan Henderson.

England take on Denmark in the second semifinal at Wembley, while Italy play Spain.