Euro 2020: 'Definitely we have to be really careful'- Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko names major threat from Sweden

The eighth and final Euro 2020 round of 16 clash will see Ukraine lock horns with Sweden. Ahead of the all-important fixtures, Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko admitted that there will be a potent threat from Sweden's set pieces.

Ukraine have definitely been vulnerable against set-pieces in the competition so far. Their two losses, en route to finishing third in their group, came from a header during the Netherlands game and a corner kick by the Austrian side.

Shevchenko says “definitely we have to be really careful at set pieces. Sweden is a team that uses set pieces really well.”

Sweden has not yet scored from a free kick or a corner and coach Janne Andersson has noted the absence.

Andersson says Sweden has a bit of a height advantage “so we are hoping that we are able to take advantage of that” against Ukraine in Glasgow.

Ukraine will square off against Sweden only for the fifth time. They currently hold a 2-1 advantage in their head-to-head record, with the other two ending in a draw.

Moreover, The last meeting between Sweden and Ukraine was in EURO 2012, with Ukraine coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to brace from current manager Andriy Shevchenko.

This is just Sweden’s third appearance in the knockout stages of the European Championship- they lost 3-2 against Germany in 1992 ( semi-final) and lost to Netherlands on penalties following a goalless draw in 2004 (quarter-final)

Ukraine have lost seven of their last eight games at the European Championship, with their victory over North Macedonia enough to see them through to the last 16. This is only their second appearance in the knockout stages of major tournament, after reaching round two of the 2006 World Cup.

