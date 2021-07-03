Euro 2020: Ukraine vs England head-to-head battle, form guide

The quarterfinals stage of Euro 2020 will come to its end with Ukraine taking on England at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. While Gareth Southgate' England beat Germany 2-0, Ukraine scored a 121st-minute winner against Sweden to go through to the next round.

England are on the cusp of making the semifinals of a major tournament for the second time in a row. While they will be high in confidence, manager Gareth Southgate has urged his boys to remain focussed. As for Ukraine, this is the second time they will take to the pitch either in a World Cup or a European Championship, having lost to Italy in 2006.

1. England have lost just one of their seven meetings with Ukraine in all competitions (W4 D2), going down 0-1 in October 2009 in a World Cup qualifier. The last two games between the sides have finished level, with this the first meeting since September 2013 (0-0 in Kiev).

2. England and Ukraine have met a major tournament once before, with the Three Lions winning 1-0 in the group stages of EURO 2012, thanks to a Wayne Rooney goal.

3. Ukraine have scored just three goals in their seven meetings with England, and never more than once in a match. The last four meetings between the sides have produced just four goals in total (2 each).

4. Each of England’s previous three quarter-final matches at the European Championship have gone to extra and penalties – after progressing from the first of these against Spain in 1996, England lost in penalty shootouts against Portugal in 2004 and Italy in 2012.

5. England are only the second side in European Championship history not to concede in any of their first four games of an edition of the tournament, after Germany in 2016. The only team to have kept a clean sheet in each of their opening five games of a World Cup or European Championship was Italy in 1990.

-UKRAINE VS ENGLAND FORM GUIDE-

Ukraine (WWLWLW) have won four of their last six matches in all competitions, losing the other two. On the other hand, the Three Lions (WWWDWW) are on unbeaten six-game streak, one that includes five wins and a draw.







