Euro 2024: Irrepressible Austria beat Netherlands in a classic

New Delhi: Thirty-six years ago, on June 25, a Netherlands team that included Rudd Gullit and Marco Van Basten beat the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final of the European Championships to script one of the most famous days in Dutch history. Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Group D - Netherlands v Austria - Berlin Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - June 25, 2024 Austria's Romano Schmid celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (REUTERS)

Sadly enough, the 2024 anniversary of the day wasn’t exactly a tribute to that one. There was the odd glimpse of magic but it remained an odd one as an exciting Austrian team managed to win 3-2 and come out on top in a classic.

Over the years, Netherlands have matched up well against Austria. In the previous seven matches between the two sides, the Dutch had come out on top. In fact, the last time Austria beat them was in May 1990.

Still, Tuesday was very much about the present. A great start for Austria saw them dominating possession in the early going while Netherlands simply seemed like a side that got off on the wrong side of the bed.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman was urging his team to go higher up the pitch, but before they could do that disaster struck in the form of another own goal in this championship. The passive Dutch team paying the ultimate price. A ball from Alexander Prass into a dangerous area got a desperate response as Donyell Malen (6’ og) felt he needed to try and keep it out. He couldn’t.

Austria’s counter-press is really good and if you want to match them, you have to do the same. As soon as they lose possession, they are quick to win it back. This isn’t the game Netherlands usually play and it made things really difficult for them.

In the 23rd minute, Malen sent one just wide. Tijjani Reijnders’ clever reverse pass gave him the opportunity but a miskick saw it go just wide. He didn’t look at the bench for Koeman was livid. A little composure and they would have drawn level.

Strangely enough, for all their control, Austria had no attempts on the Dutch goal for the first 30 minutes while the Dutch, who had struggled, had managed to get at least two very decent chances.

A sense of how dissatisfied Koeman was with the proceedings could be seen in his decision to made a substitution after just 35 minutes. Simons was brought in for Veerman. The Dutch play started becoming more dynamic but the Austrians were doing well to find the right balance.

Around the 38th minute, Marko Arnautovic had an inviting opportunity to double Austria’s lead, but he failed to connect properly after the ball dropped at his feet just eight yards out.

At half-time, the Austrians would have certainly been the happier side. Prass, a left winger who now plays as left-back, had a particularly good half and seemed to be in the mix at both ends of the pitch. He helped Austria while going forward but Malen threw him a few defensive challenges as well.

The challenge in the second half for Austria would be to somehow maintain their high intensity levels. But even before they could settle in, Netherlands got their equaliser.

They did it in the most Austrian of ways -- they won the ball back quickly, launched a counter and then Cody Gakpo (47’) showed incredible composure to slot it in. Koeman’s half-time talk had an instant impact.

The goal seemed to shake Austria a bit but just when you thought Netherlands were taking control, Austria scored with their first attack of the half. It was a wonderfully worked move that ended with a powerful header from Romano Schmid (59’) which was deflected in by Stefan De Vrij.

Things really heated up though when the Dutch found the net through Memphis Depay (75’). There was a VAR check for handball but nothing came off it and the match was all even again.

But this wasn’t a match for the faint-hearted and the Austrians didn’t want to go home without a win. A fluid move in the 80th minute saw Marcel Sabitzer run on to a deft through ball before rifling it in.

Austria, having won Group D, will now play the second-placed team from Group F in Leipzig on Tuesday. France, who finished second in Group D, will play the runners-up from Group E in Dusseldorf on Monday. The Netherlands have qualified for the knockout stages as a best third-placed side and, as it stands, will face England if the Three Lions top Group C.

But more than anything else, this was the kind of game which showed why no one would like to play this Austrian side. They play hard, they put on a show and they always play to win.