Euro 2024: Turkey rise with Mert Gunok’s save for the ages

Mumbai: Fifty-seven seconds after kick-off is all it took for Turkey to score against Austria in their round of 16 match at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday night. The fastest goal in a Euro knockout match laid the platform for a 2-1 victory that took the Turks to their first quarter-final at a major tournament in 16 years. Turkey's goalkeeper Mert Gunok saves the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 against Austria in Leipzig. (AFP)

It was only over three months ago that Austria had earned a resounding 6-1 win over Turkey in a friendly. Ralf Rangnick’s side were the favourites heading into Tuesday’s clash, having beaten Netherlands to top Group D ahead of France. But revenge wasn’t on Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella’s mind, for he knew how far his team had come in recent times. And his faith was vindicated as the underdogs delivered an inspired performance to set up a quarter-final showdown with Netherlands.

Across their wins against Georgia and Czech Republic in the group stage, Turkey had scored five goals with a different scorer each time. Against Austria, Merih Demiral became the sixth player to join this list with strikes in the first and 59th minutes.

For his first goal, the 26-year-old centre-back smashed the ball into the roof of the net from inside the six-yard box after Austria failed to clear their lines from a corner. And for the second, he did well to rise above the defenders to meet a crisp corner from teenager Arda Guler and send a clean header to the back of the net.

Demiral though could get banned from the quarter-finals as Uefa is investigating his celebration following the second goal. He apparently made a “wolf” salute, a gesture banned in Austria as it is associated with the right-wing extremist nationalist group Grey Wolves.

Austria too pulled one back through a corner, Michael Gregoritsch diverting a relayed header at the far post in the 66th minute. That breakthrough galvanised the Austria players and they pushed hard to draw level in the final third of the game.

But the biggest talking point, years beyond this tournament, of the match will be the stunning save Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok pulled off in the dying moments of the contest.

The 35-year-old had superb through the match. He blocked Marko Arnautovic’s attempt in the 51st minute after the Austrian skipper found himself in a one-on-one situation. However, Gunok’s real moment of glory came in the 95th minute. With Austria committing players forward and giving it their all to find an equaliser, attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner managed to connect a powerful downward header from the edge of the six-yard box. The ball seemed headed into the goal only for Gunok to put in a full-length, reflex dive to produce a save that is being compared with the most memorable save in football history – England goalkeeper Gordon Banks keeping out a Pele header in the 1970 World Cup.

While it was a bitter result for Austria, who haven’t won a knockout game at a major competition since the 1954 World Cup, it was an emotional night to remember for Turkey and their supporters with a large section of Germany’s population too of Turkish origin. The semi-final finish in Euro 2008 remains an inspiring memory for Turkish players, who now have an opportunity to match that achievement when they take on the Dutch in Berlin on Saturday.

“Our team spirit showed until the last minute,” Montella said after the game. “There were some minor disruptions during the group stage, but we got it back here. We have matched the number of games we won at Euro 2008, which is a very important achievement. Our next opponents are Netherlands, a team who fight like lions. We will gather our mental and physical strength and keep following our path.”