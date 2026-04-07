Ex-Wales and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey retires at 35

Former Wales captain and Arsenal regular Aaron Ramsey announced his retirement from football at the age of 35 on Tuesday.

The midfielder, who spent over a decade in London with Arsenal before spells at Juventus, Nice and Cardiff, has been without a club since leaving Mexican side Pumas at the end of last year.

A combination of injuries and limited match time meant Ramsey won the last of his 86 Wales caps in 2024 and he was overlooked for his nation's agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Bosnia and Hercegovina in a World Cup qualifier last month.

Defeat in that game ended any hopes Ramsey had of bowing out on football's biggest stage.

"This has not been an easy decision to make," he said on Instagram.

"After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football.

"Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

"To the Red Wall (Wales fans). You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can't thank you enough. We've been through everything together and it's been an honour to represent you. Diolch (thank you).

"Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I've been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level."

Ramsey was a key figure in Wales' run to the European Championship semi-finals in 2016, earning a place in UEFA's team of the tournament, and also featured in the next edition in 2021 as well as the 2022 World Cup.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy, speaking ahead of what proved to be Ramsey's last international appearance, against Montenegro, said: "We're talking about one of the best players to ever play for Wales.

"We're talking about a player who's represented Arsenal and won cups, he's been at Juventus and Nice. What he brings into the squad with young players -- they're aspiring to be that."

Bellamy, however, left Ramsey out of his squad him for the recent World Cup clash, saying: "He hasn't played competitive football in seven months. He's not at a club. It's a situation I'm sure which will resolve itself."

Ramsey won three FA Cups, a Serie A title and two Italian cups, a Scottish Cup with Rangers and two runners-up medals in the Europa League.