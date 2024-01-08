FA Cup roundup: Newcastle United defeat Sunderland in derby, Chelsea thrash Preston

With the FA Cup in full flow, Newcastle United ended their 13-year wait as they defeated arch-rivals Sunderland 3-0 in their third round fixture on Saturday. Meanwhile, Chelsea also progressed to the last 32, and sealed a 4-0 victory against second-tier Preston and Unai Emery edged past Middlesbrough in a 1-0 win. Newcastle United's English defender #02 Kieran Trippier (L) and Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak (R) celebrate on the pitch.(AFP)

This was the first derby between Newcastle and Sunderland since 2016 and a first-half own goal by Daniel Ballard (35') saw the Magpies take a 1-0 lead. Then a brace from Alexander Isak (46', 90') saw Newcastle register a 3-0 victory.

Speaking after the match, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said, "We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn’t let the crowd take over. Today will have done us the world of good. It keeps us in an important competition and that brings hope."

Meanwhile, erratic Chelsea scored three goals in 11 minutes in the second-half to take a 3-0 lead, courtesy of goals from Armando Broja (58'), Thiago Silva (66'), Raheem Sterling (69'). Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez (85') made it 4-0 in the 85th-minute as Chelsea sealed an easy win.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said, "We started so sloppy. I told the players at half-time we needed to increase the energy and match that of Preston. The second half was a completely different game."

Aston Villa defeated Middlesbrough, 0-1, with Matty Cash scoring a late winner in the 87th-minute. Meanwhile, non-league side Maidstone United, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, bagged a 1-0 victory against Stevenage to reach the next round for the first time. Bournemouth came back from two goals down at half-time, to clinch a 3-2 victory against QPR. Also, Joao Pedro's brace saw Brighton grab a 4-2 at Championship side Stoke City, despite falling behind early on. On the other hand, Sheffield United hammered Gillingham in a 4-0 victory.