FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
- The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
FIFA said it gave formal approval Friday for Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala to switch his national eligibility to Germany from England.
Musiala declared his wish last month to represent Germany, where he was born. He moved to England at age seven and played in Chelsea’s youth academy.
He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November.
Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern this month on a five-year deal through 2026.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
