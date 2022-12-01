Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: BEL's fate hangs in balance

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: Belgium have had a rather gloomy World Cup thus far, with their on-field problems being made worse by what seems to be a clash of opinions between their major stars in the media. They will qualify for the Round of 16 only with a victory over Croatia, who seemed to have found their feet in their 4-1 win over Canada. As things stand before the two matches kick off at 8.30pm IST, it is Croatia who are topping the table with Morocco in second place. Both sides are on equal points, with Croatia ahead only on goal difference. Belgium are third while Canada are last and already out of contention.

