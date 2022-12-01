Home / Sports / Football / Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: BEL's fate hangs in balance
Live

Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: BEL's fate hangs in balance

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 08:06 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: Follow live score and updates CRO vs BEL, CAN vs MAR football matches here.   

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco:
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco:(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: Belgium have had a rather gloomy World Cup thus far, with their on-field problems being made worse by what seems to be a clash of opinions between their major stars in the media. They will qualify for the Round of 16 only with a victory over Croatia, who seemed to have found their feet in their 4-1 win over Canada. As things stand before the two matches kick off at 8.30pm IST, it is Croatia who are topping the table with Morocco in second place. Both sides are on equal points, with Croatia ahead only on goal difference. Belgium are third while Canada are last and already out of contention.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2022 08:03 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live score: No Hazard for Belgium

    Croatia pretty much unchanged from their last match against Canada. Belgium, meanwhile, have made four changes to the squad that lost to Morocco and the headline of it is that captain Eden Hazard has been dropped. Kevin De Bruyne will be wearing the captain's armband in his place. His brother Thorgan Hazard is also on the bench and so is striker Michy Batshuayi. Dries Mertens, Yannick Carrasco, Leander Dendoncker and Brighton’s Leandro Trossard have been brought in.

  • Dec 01, 2022 07:57 PM IST

    Canada vs Morocco Live score: Squads

    Canada: Milan Borjan (c), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio

    Subs: St. Clair, Piette, Fraser, Cavallini, Ugbo, Hutchinson, Kone, Pantemis, David, Laryea, Millar, Wotherspoon, Cornelius, Waterman.

    Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

    Subs: Hamdallah, Zaroury, Mohamedi, Chair, Aboukhlal, Amallah, Ezzalzouli, El Yamiq, Dari, Cheddira, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun, Attiyat Allah, Jabrane.

  • Dec 01, 2022 07:50 PM IST

    Croatia vs Belgium Live score: The squads

    Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.

    Substitutes: Grbic, Ivusic, Stanisic, Erlic, Majer, Vlasic, Pasalic, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.

    Belgium (possible 4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Dendoncker, Witsel; Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard; Mertens.

    Substitutes: Mignolet, Casteels, Theate, Faes, Tielemans, Lukaku, Batshuayi, T Hazard, E Hazard, Doku, Vanaken, De Ketelaere, Openda, Debast.

  • Dec 01, 2022 07:37 PM IST

    Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco Live score: Hello and welcome!

    Old players or not, the fact is that Belgium have been pretty underwhelming thus far in all departments of the field in this World Cup. If this marks the end of this golden generation, it is a pretty sad conclusion as we have seen an incredible chemistry between these players in previous tournaments and it is now they themselves who seem to be contradicting each other publicly as to what ails Belgium. There is no doubt that their demise will be the story of the day, alongwith Morocco's extraordinary achievement of going through to the Round of 16. All of this of course, will be turned on its head if Belgium produce a performance of a lifetime today. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

CRO vs BEL, CAN vs MAR Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: BEL's fate in balance

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 08:06 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: Follow live score and updates CRO vs BEL, CAN vs MAR football matches here.   

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco:(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco:(REUTERS)

‘I got carried away’: Mexican boxer who threatened Lionel Messi apologises

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 07:44 PM IST

The boxer has now apologized to Messi after huge public outcry and uproar among the footballer's fans over his earlier comments. Alvarez tweeted in Spanish that he got carried away by his patriotism and tendered an apology to Messi and the people of Argentina.

The Mexican boxer has now apologized to Messi after huge public outcry and uproar among the footballer's fans over his earlier comments. (getty images)
The Mexican boxer has now apologized to Messi after huge public outcry and uproar among the footballer's fans over his earlier comments. (getty images)

‘I was really frustrated to have missed the penalty’: Messi sums up his feelings

football
Published on Dec 01, 2022 03:22 PM IST

In the 39th minute of the match, Poland conceded a penalty after VAR ruled in favour of Argentina that goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had fouled on Messi while trying to catch the ball. But in a remarkable manner, the Poland goalkeeper saved the penalty stroke from the Argentina captain.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
Argentina captain Lionel Messi(REUTERS)

FIFA World Cup Schedule Today: How to watch Croatia vs Belgium, Japan vs Spain

football
Published on Dec 01, 2022 08:21 AM IST

FIFA World Cup Schedule Today: Croatia face Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, with Canada taking on Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Group F.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with Dani Olmo, Pedri and teammates REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with Dani Olmo, Pedri and teammates REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 qualification scenario: Germany eye comeback

football
Published on Dec 01, 2022 07:55 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F will see Croatia battle with Belgium for Round of 16 qualification, with Morocco doing the same against Canada. Meanwhile, Group E will see similar scenarios with Japan facing Spain and Costa Rica up against Germany.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany will be eyeing a comeback and qualify for the Round of 16.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany will be eyeing a comeback and qualify for the Round of 16.

Coach Martino's Mexico reign ends after World Cup group stage exit

football
Published on Dec 01, 2022 07:42 AM IST

Mexico's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia proved insufficient as they were eliminated from the tournament after finishing third behind Poland, paying the price for firing blanks in their first two Group C games - a goalless draw with Poland and a 2-0 loss to Argentina.

Mexico's Argentinian coach Gerardo Martino gestures on the touchline during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)(AFP)
Mexico's Argentinian coach Gerardo Martino gestures on the touchline during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)(AFP)

Messi misses penalty but Argentina beat Poland in style

football
Published on Dec 01, 2022 03:06 AM IST

Goals from Mac Allister and Alvarez helps Argentina top group. They will meet Australia in round of 16. Poland will play France

Argentina players 'celebrate after teammate Alexis Mac Allister scoring their side's opening goal during the FIFA World Cup group C match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha.(AP)
Argentina players 'celebrate after teammate Alexis Mac Allister scoring their side's opening goal during the FIFA World Cup group C match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha.(AP)

FIFA World Cup: Mexico beat Saudi Arabia as both eliminated

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 03:06 AM IST

The central Americans won 2-1 but Poland, level on points, qualified as the second team from Group C for the Round of 16 on better goal difference

Mexico's Hector Herrera, center right, hugs Luis Chavez, center, after the FIFA World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.(AP)
Mexico's Hector Herrera, center right, hugs Luis Chavez, center, after the FIFA World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.(AP)

Messi breaks Maradona's spectacular record in Argentina vs Poland FIFA WC match

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 04:45 AM IST

Lionel Messi has achieved another major milestone by surpassing his idol Diego Maradona at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Messi-led Argentina squared off against Robert Lewandowski-led Poland in a crucial Group C match at the Stadium 974.

Lionel Messi has achieved another major milestone by surpassing his idol Diego Maradona at the FIFA World Cup (AP)
Lionel Messi has achieved another major milestone by surpassing his idol Diego Maradona at the FIFA World Cup (AP)

Australia strike a blow for Asia

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Australia’s 1-0 win against Denmark through Mathew Leckie’s 60th minute goal took them into the Round of 16.

Australia's Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie and Kye Rowles celebrate after qualifying for the knockout stages (REUTERS)
Australia's Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie and Kye Rowles celebrate after qualifying for the knockout stages (REUTERS)

Tunisia win the France battle but fail to advance

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:20 PM IST

A spirited performance saw them win their first match against European opposition at the World Cup but it wasn't enough.

Tunisia's players reacts as Referee Matthew Conger, of New Zealand, signals the use of VAR during the World Cup group D match(AP)
Tunisia's players reacts as Referee Matthew Conger, of New Zealand, signals the use of VAR during the World Cup group D match(AP)

FIFA World Cup HIGHLIGHTS, Poland vs Argentina: Messi-led ARG, POL enter RO16

football
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 02:49 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Poland vs Argentina Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Poland have qualified for Round of 16 from Group C. Follow highlights of Poland vs Argentina Saudi Arabia vs Mexico here.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Poland, Argentina have qualified for Round of 16.(AP)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Poland, Argentina have qualified for Round of 16.(AP)

Brazil's Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle; 'no emergency,' daughter says

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:12 PM IST

The 82-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

Pele(REUTERS)
Pele(REUTERS)

Ronaldo all set to earn €200m euros per year after FIFA World Cup: Report

football
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 11:01 PM IST

After parting ways with English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for a new club after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo greets supporters at the end of a World Cup group H match(AP)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo greets supporters at the end of a World Cup group H match(AP)

FIFA World Cup Highlights Tunisia vs France Australia vs Denmark: AUS into RO16

football
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 10:38 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Australia defeated Denmark to join France in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, France lost to Tunisia in their fixture. Follow here highlights of Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark here.

TUN vs FRA AUS vs DEN Highlights: Australia, France have progressed into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)
TUN vs FRA AUS vs DEN Highlights: Australia, France have progressed into the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022.(REUTERS)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out