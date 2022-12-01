Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: BEL's fate hangs in balance
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: Belgium have had a rather gloomy World Cup thus far, with their on-field problems being made worse by what seems to be a clash of opinions between their major stars in the media. They will qualify for the Round of 16 only with a victory over Croatia, who seemed to have found their feet in their 4-1 win over Canada. As things stand before the two matches kick off at 8.30pm IST, it is Croatia who are topping the table with Morocco in second place. Both sides are on equal points, with Croatia ahead only on goal difference. Belgium are third while Canada are last and already out of contention.
Dec 01, 2022 08:03 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live score: No Hazard for Belgium
Croatia pretty much unchanged from their last match against Canada. Belgium, meanwhile, have made four changes to the squad that lost to Morocco and the headline of it is that captain Eden Hazard has been dropped. Kevin De Bruyne will be wearing the captain's armband in his place. His brother Thorgan Hazard is also on the bench and so is striker Michy Batshuayi. Dries Mertens, Yannick Carrasco, Leander Dendoncker and Brighton’s Leandro Trossard have been brought in.
Dec 01, 2022 07:57 PM IST
Canada vs Morocco Live score: Squads
Canada: Milan Borjan (c), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio
Subs: St. Clair, Piette, Fraser, Cavallini, Ugbo, Hutchinson, Kone, Pantemis, David, Laryea, Millar, Wotherspoon, Cornelius, Waterman.
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
Subs: Hamdallah, Zaroury, Mohamedi, Chair, Aboukhlal, Amallah, Ezzalzouli, El Yamiq, Dari, Cheddira, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun, Attiyat Allah, Jabrane.
Dec 01, 2022 07:50 PM IST
Croatia vs Belgium Live score: The squads
Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.
Substitutes: Grbic, Ivusic, Stanisic, Erlic, Majer, Vlasic, Pasalic, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.
Belgium (possible 4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Dendoncker, Witsel; Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard; Mertens.
Substitutes: Mignolet, Casteels, Theate, Faes, Tielemans, Lukaku, Batshuayi, T Hazard, E Hazard, Doku, Vanaken, De Ketelaere, Openda, Debast.
Dec 01, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco Live score: Hello and welcome!
Old players or not, the fact is that Belgium have been pretty underwhelming thus far in all departments of the field in this World Cup. If this marks the end of this golden generation, it is a pretty sad conclusion as we have seen an incredible chemistry between these players in previous tournaments and it is now they themselves who seem to be contradicting each other publicly as to what ails Belgium. There is no doubt that their demise will be the story of the day, alongwith Morocco's extraordinary achievement of going through to the Round of 16. All of this of course, will be turned on its head if Belgium produce a performance of a lifetime today.